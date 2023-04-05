Pat O'Hara was confident Wednesday.

The St. Augustine Prep junior golfer shot a 1-under-par 71 and finished second at the 18th Garden State Cup at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. He shot a 33 on the back nine.

The prestigious event features the top golfers from around the state. West Deptford's James DeRocini won the individual title with a 69.

"I'm feeling good," said O'Hara, who had to leave right after the tournament as St. Augustine had its prom Wednesday. He did not get his medal, but the award will be delivered to him.

"I feel my game is coming together," he said. "I had a little fluke (in a loss to Ocean City on March 30), but I got my stuff together. I played my game."

Mainland Regional scored a 325 as a team to finish seventh out of 21 squads, the best local finish. Other local teams were the Hermits (329), Ocean City (349), Southern Regional (353) and Egg Harbor Township (372). Don Bosco Prep and Wall Township finished with 313. After playoff holes, Wall won the team title.

For Mainland, Luke Tappeiner shot a team-low 79. Kezler Tannehill (80), PJ Foley (81) and Daniel Herzchel (85) rounded out the top four scorers for the Mustangs. Tannehill and Tappeiner each shot four birdies, and Foley and Herzchel each had two.

"We talked about prior to coming over how this is a prestigious tournament, but I told them to just focus on what we can control and enjoy the opportunity to go out there and represent the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey," Mainland coach Andre Clements said.

"We weren't worrying about what anyone thought. We just wanted to go out there, obviously as individuals but also as a team, and just perform as best as possible and also enjoy the opportunity," added Clements, who also told his team to relax and not overthink the moment.

The Mustangs feature one senior, one sophomore and three freshmen.

Clements thanked Garden State Cup directors Ralph Leek and Jason Brown, who is also the Oakcrest golf coach, and the staff at Blue Heron Pines for putting on the event.

"It was a great experience for my team," said Clements, who added the mindset going forward is to “take it match by match. That is our focus."

St. Augustine had lost to Ocean City and Hammonton in a tri-match March 30. O'Hara shot a 43, which he admitted wasn't his best. He knew he could do better. He shot two under par-34 in a match against Absegami on Tuesday at Buena Vista Country Club.

That was a confidence booster heading into Wednesday, St. Augustine coach Lenny Dolson said.

"He has been playing really well all spring," Dolson said. "It's really good. It was really big. … I am happy with Pat's game right now. Every aspect. He is driving the ball and he's putting really good. Yeah, he's playing really good for me right now."

O'Hara went into the tournament Wednesday with a "solid mindset," he said.

"Knowing that I can go under par, I definitely think it's momentum later this year to go even lower for states, the (Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament), just all those big tournaments," said O'Hara, who won the CAL boys title in 2022. He also tied for sixth place last spring at the Garden State Cup and was named a first-team Press All-Star.

St. Augustine sophomore Dominic Polistina shot a 79, which Dolson was pleased with.

"He's only a sophomore, so that's really good," Dolson said of Polistina.

Note: Southern's Alex Herbest led the Rams with a 75. Ocean City's Cam Yoa shot a team-low 79, and EHT's Johnny Neveling carded an 83. The Red Raiders' Alex Bayham shot an 82, and the Rams' Jackson Bodony had an 86.