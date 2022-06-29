St. Augustine's Matt Vanaman is The Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year

Matt Vanaman wanted to make his final season special.

The St. Augustine Prep standout scored a team-leading 40 goals and helped the Hermits win their first state Non-Public Group A title in program history. Vanaman was one of the main leaders on St. Augustine and recorded at least a point in every game but one. He added 20 assists.

Vanaman is The Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.

“I think that was the best way to end my high school career,” Vanaman said. “I had one year left, and it had to be special. I have been working toward that state championship goal all offseason and, well, basically since fourth grade. It was one way to go out. I’m pretty stoked about it.”

The Hemits, who have only had two 40-plus goal scorers since 2013, play an individual schedule and compete against some of the toughest teams in the state. So, to reach the 40-goal plateau is not an easy task when facing some of the best defenses every game.

“Statistical success doesn't come easy with the schedule we play,” St. Augustine coach J.C. Valore said.

Vanaman finished his career with 71 goals and 47 assists for 118 points. He is one of the only three players to eclipse the 100-point career mark since 2017, joining Dave Burr (2020) and teammate Ryan Demato (2022), which only "speaks to Vanaman's playmaking ability as both a goal scorer and a facilitator," Valore said.

“Matty has been a major piece of a balanced offense for the past two years. It's not easy when you're constantly drawing the opponent's top cover guy each and every day,” Valore said. “He was able to meet the challenges head-on and take his game to new heights, the way you hope a talented player will during his high school career.”

Winning the state championship is obviously his favorite memory, and it should be as he was a part of history. Vanaman admitted this season is something he would never forget, but there was something else that stood out — his late-game goal in the quarterfinals against St. Joseph Montvale.

The Hermits wore shirts that game designed to honor his father, Robert Vanaman III, who passed away last year from cancer. Robert Vanaman was very close with the Hermits as most of the players knew each other even before high school. The elder Vanaman was “always around and a typical lax dad, so everyone knew him," he said.

Coaches and players continued to sport that shirt for the remainder of the season.

"Matt's success did not come without hard work and overcoming a great deal of adversity," Valore said. "He's battled one of the greatest challenges a young man can during his high school years with the loss of his father. His own personal strength, a tight-knit family, and a strong group of friends and families all helped fuel Matt's success."

Vanaman worked hard in the offseason and developed more of a shot, he said. He was soon able to shoot from much farther away than he could before. Vanaman lifted and did what he could to “work toward that goal of scoring more goals,” he said.

The standout attacker scored 29 goals in 2021.

“I think I had a really good year,” said Matt Vanaman, 18, of Sicklerville, Camden County. “I put the ball in the back of the net quite some times. This year, I feel like I took on more of a role as a goal scorer. I think with our offense, players just set me up for a lot of step-down shots.”

“The coaching staff really worked with me this year and helped build my IQ,” said Vanaman, who will play lacrosse next season at NCAA Division I Robert Morris. I’m back to work now. I’m starting to lift. I’m starting to shoot again. I have to work even harder for college because it’s another level other than high school.”

Vanaman will miss his teammates the most next season.

“We were such a tight-knit group and did everything together,” said Vanaman, who even had classes with his teammates and hung out off the lacrosse field. “I have been playing with most of them since fifth grade.”

Team of the Year

From the first team meeting in September, St. Augustine worked tirelessly and built strong relationships found on successful teams, Valore said. The team was a senior-led program with experience and the ability to overcome adversity.

All that led to the program's first state title.

St. Augustine is The Press team of the Year.

"These guys had fun. Our staff couldn't be happier with the hard work they put in each and every day, but on top of that, we all had a ton of fun being around each other," said Valore, who referenced their long rain delay in the locker room in the state semifinals an an example of the fun they had together.

"The alumni, everyone who has come through Prep, we have always wanted to win a state championship,” Vanaman said. “I think this year all the stars just aligned and we got it done.”

St. Augustine finished 16-2 and was No. 1 in The Press Final Elite 11.

"This team took pride in knowing they made our community extremely proud," Valore said. "The guys earned this for themselves, for a supportive family base, our alums who helped build this program, and for a St. Augustine Prep community that rallied around us every step of the way."

Coach of the Year

Before the season started, Southern Regional coach John Pampalone told his players to make history.

The longtime coach led the Rams to their second straight South Jersey Group IV championship and state title game. His motivational advice and leadership throughout the season also led Southern to another Shore Conference A South Division title and a 16-4 record. The Rams finished No. 2 in The Elite 11.

Pampalone is The Press Coach of the Year.

“I am just really proud of this group,” Pampalone said. “I want to thank all my coaches for the hard work they do throughout the year. I think I have one of the best coaching staffs around and a lot of our success is attributed to how hard my coaching staff works.”

When the Rams lost in the state Group IV final to Hunterdon Central in 2021, the team was “just extremely focused and ready to go,” he said. Southern was a young team last spring and returned many talented players this season. Southern had some injuries this year and lost some players, like standout Ryan Sininsky, who missed nine games.

But Pampalone kept his team on top despite some adversity.

Pampalone added his team played their best game of the season in the state final, despite losing 8-6 to Bridgewater-Raritan. Southern has won four sectional titles under Pampalone.

“Last year, we were a young team but caught a lot of people by surprise. This year, we were the hunted team,” Pampalone said. “We had everyone’s best effort. Everyone was gunning for us. It was difficult at times, but we kept it all together and were able to play our best lacrosse at the end of the season.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

