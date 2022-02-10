 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Augustine's Kanye Udoh commits to Army for football
St. Augustine's Kanye Udoh commits to Army for football

Add Kanye Udoh to the list.

Udoh committed to continue his football career at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. The St. Augustine Prep senior standout received a full academic and athletic scholarship.

The running back signed a national letter of intent Feb. 2.

Udoh is the eighth Hermit football player in the Class of 2022 to commit to play for an NCAA Division I program, including fellow Army commit and friend Brady Small. 

“It’s amazing,” said Udoh, 17, of Mays Landing. “We (Brady and Udoh) talk about it all the time. I really can’t wait to get up there. We get to be teammates again, and not a lot get to do that in college and high school. I really can’t wait to get there, and to play with him.”

Udoh, also received offers from Delaware, Maryland, Buffalo, Connecticut, West Virginia, Nebraska, Temple, Rutgers, Syracuse and Boston College. Army stood out for many different reasons.

This season, the Black Knights finished 9-4, and captured the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl with a 24-22 victory over Missouri on Dec. 22. The Black Knights went 9-3 in 2020, and advanced to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. 

“It’s great football there,” Udoh said. “A great team there. I really connected with (head) coach (Jeff) Monken, (running backs) coach (Mike) Viti and (tight ends) coach (Matt) Drinkall.”

But his decision was not just about football — academics played a huge role. 

"What West Point can do for you after football, after you graduate, I mean, you go to West Point, that degree is very prestigious," Udoh said. "It can really get you any opportunity that you really want."

St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta praised not just Udoh, but his other players for excelling in the classroom and the football field. And by using football and taking advantage of the great academics at St. Augustine, it can lead to great things, Lancetta added. 

St. Augustine seniors Nasir Hill (Princeton), Bradley Pao and Gavin Kennedy (Bucknell), Kenny Selby (Sacred Heart), Dennis Jaquez (Syracuse) and Trey McLeer (St. Francis) are the others heading to play football at D-I schools.

Franklin Simms could be the ninth player who commits to the D-I level from this year's graduating class as he is still drawing a lot of interest, Lancetta said.

“I think the one thing about St. Augustine is they prepare the young men for life after high school, in particular academics," Lancetta said. "Football aside, you look at all the kids and where they are going to school throughout the whole school, it’s just remarkable.

“I’m happy for all the kids.”

Udoh transferred from St. Joseph midway through his freshman year, and was forced to watch his teammates from the sidelines for the first four games of his sophomore season due to the transfer rule, Lancetta said.

“But once he was eligible to play, the rest was kind of history,” Lancetta said. “He just went off from his sophomore year."

This season, Udoh rushed for 1,498 yards on 247 carries with 16 touchdowns. He was a first-team Press All-Star. He was named to the second team in 2020, rushing for 644 yards and seven scores in a shortened campaign due to the pandemic.

"This past year, he really picked up and was outstanding," said Lancetta, noting that Udoh is a “tough, hard-nosed runner who is tough to bring down. He's physical, and he has good acceleration."

Army likes to run the ball, so the coaching staff is very excited to have Udoh, Lancetta said. 

"He could end up doing very, very well at West Point," Lancetta said. "And you can’t say if he works hard there, because he will. I’m really proud of him. I’m glad he took care of business in the classroom as well as the football field."

Udoh is just as confident that his skills will translate to the D-I level, saying that "I think I will be able to adjust. I just have to put in the work and time."

Also, he anticipates the competition, especially beating rival Navy, Udoh said.

St. Augustine is one of the top programs in the state, and is coming off a 9-2 season and a trip to the state Non-Public A semifinals. Udoh was one of the reasons for the Hermits' success, not just this season but during his career.

That will prepare him for the next level.

"For me, playing harder competition is one of the best things about football," Udoh. "It's the best opportunity to prove that you are the best."

+3 
Kanye Udoh

Udoh

 Mike McGarry

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

