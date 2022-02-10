St. Augustine's Kanye Udoh commits to Army for football

Add Kanye Udoh to the list.
Udoh committed to continue his football career at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. The St. Augustine Prep senior standout received a full academic and athletic scholarship.
The running back signed a national letter of intent Feb. 2.
Udoh is the eighth Hermit football player in the Class of 2022 to commit to play for an NCAA Division I program, including fellow Army commit and friend Brady Small.
“It’s amazing,” said Udoh, 17, of Mays Landing. “We (Brady and Udoh) talk about it all the time. I really can’t wait to get up there. We get to be teammates again, and not a lot get to do that in college and high school. I really can’t wait to get there, and to play with him.”
Udoh, also received offers from Delaware, Maryland, Buffalo, Connecticut, West Virginia, Nebraska, Temple, Rutgers, Syracuse and Boston College. Army stood out for many different reasons.
This season, the Black Knights finished 9-4, and captured the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl with a 24-22 victory over Missouri on Dec. 22. The Black Knights went 9-3 in 2020, and advanced to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
“It’s great football there,” Udoh said. “A great team there. I really connected with (head) coach (Jeff) Monken, (running backs) coach (Mike) Viti and (tight ends) coach (Matt) Drinkall.”
But his decision was not just about football — academics played a huge role.
"What West Point can do for you after football, after you graduate, I mean, you go to West Point, that degree is very prestigious," Udoh said. "It can really get you any opportunity that you really want."
St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta praised not just Udoh, but his other players for excelling in the classroom and the football field. And by using football and taking advantage of the great academics at St. Augustine, it can lead to great things, Lancetta added.
St. Augustine seniors Nasir Hill (Princeton), Bradley Pao and Gavin Kennedy (Bucknell), Kenny Selby (Sacred Heart), Dennis Jaquez (Syracuse) and Trey McLeer (St. Francis) are the others heading to play football at D-I schools.
Franklin Simms could be the ninth player who commits to the D-I level from this year's graduating class as he is still drawing a lot of interest, Lancetta said.
“I think the one thing about St. Augustine is they prepare the young men for life after high school, in particular academics," Lancetta said. "Football aside, you look at all the kids and where they are going to school throughout the whole school, it’s just remarkable.
“I’m happy for all the kids.”
Udoh transferred from St. Joseph midway through his freshman year, and was forced to watch his teammates from the sidelines for the first four games of his sophomore season due to the transfer rule, Lancetta said.
“But once he was eligible to play, the rest was kind of history,” Lancetta said. “He just went off from his sophomore year."
This season, Udoh rushed for 1,498 yards on 247 carries with 16 touchdowns. He was a first-team Press All-Star. He was named to the second team in 2020, rushing for 644 yards and seven scores in a shortened campaign due to the pandemic.
"This past year, he really picked up and was outstanding," said Lancetta, noting that Udoh is a “tough, hard-nosed runner who is tough to bring down. He's physical, and he has good acceleration."
Army likes to run the ball, so the coaching staff is very excited to have Udoh, Lancetta said.
"He could end up doing very, very well at West Point," Lancetta said. "And you can’t say if he works hard there, because he will. I’m really proud of him. I’m glad he took care of business in the classroom as well as the football field."
Udoh is just as confident that his skills will translate to the D-I level, saying that "I think I will be able to adjust. I just have to put in the work and time."
Also, he anticipates the competition, especially beating rival Navy, Udoh said.
St. Augustine is one of the top programs in the state, and is coming off a 9-2 season and a trip to the state Non-Public A semifinals. Udoh was one of the reasons for the Hermits' success, not just this season but during his career.
That will prepare him for the next level.
"For me, playing harder competition is one of the best things about football," Udoh. "It's the best opportunity to prove that you are the best."
Who are the 2021 Press high school football all stars?
Player of the Year
LeQuint Allen
Millville
6-0 180 Sr. RB/DB
Allen led Millville to the South Jersey Group IV and South/Central Group IV regional titles. The Syracuse recruit rushed 224 times for 1,905 yards and 22 TDs. He also caught 22 passes for 305 yards and four TDs. On defense, he made 121 tackles, seven for losses, and intercepted five passes.
First Team Offense
JC Landicini
J.C. Landicini
Cedar Creek
5-10 175 Sr. QB
Landicini led the state with 3,230 passing yards, He completed 202 of 307 attempts and threw for 36 TDs.
Nate Robbins
Nate Robbins
Millville
5-11 170 Sr. QB
Robbins completed 151 of 218 passes for 2,680 yards and 32 TDs.
Kanye Udoh
Kanye Udoh
St. Augustine Prep
6-0 205 Sr. RB
Udoh carried 247 times for 1,498 yards and 16 TDs. Boston College, Rutgers and Syracuse are among the school’s to offer him a scholarship.
Ja’Quan Howard
Ja’Quan Howard
Cedar Creek
5-10 210 Sr. RB
Howard rushed 206 times for 1,529 yards and 19 TDs.
Ja’Briel Mace
Ja’Briel Mace
Mainland Regional
5-9 172 Jr. RB
Mace carried 31 times for 937 yards and 10 TDs.
JoJo Bermudez
JoJo Bermudez
Cedar Creek
5-10 170 Sr. WR
The University of Cincinnati recruit is one of the state’s top players. He led the state with 91 catches for a South Jersey record 1,662 yards and 14 TDs. Bermudez finished his career with 142 catches for 2,311 yards and 17 TDs.
Elijah Steward
Elijah Steward
Holy Spirit
5-11 185 Sr. WR
Steward caught 60 passes for 1,081 yards and 15 TDs. His 30 career TD catches are a record for a Cape-Atlantic League school.
Lotzeir Brooks
Lotzeir Brooks
Millville
5-9 170 Fr. WR
Brooks caught 37 passes for 971 yards and 15 TDs. He also intercepted five passes. Boston College, Rutgers and Temple are already among the colleges to offer him scholarships.
Gavin Kennedy
Gavin Kennedy
St. Augustine Prep
6-5 300 Sr. OL
Kennedy led an offensive line that cleared the way for a running game that averaged 200 yards per game. He has committed to Bucknell University.
CJ Conti
CJ Conti
Ocean City
6-1 262 Sr. OL
A standout at center, Conti was three-year starter for the Red Raiders. He did not allow a sack all season and helped block for a running game that averaged 194.5 yards per game.
Marcus Offer
Marcus Offer
Millville
5-10 305 Fr. OL
A standout blocker, Offer helped lead the way for an offense that rushed for 205 yards per game and scored an average of 49.1 points. The tackle allowed just one sack all season.
Luis Rodriguez
Luis Rodriguez
Hammonton
5-10 260 Sr. OL
A three-year starter, Rodriguez anchored the Blue Devils offensive line at left tackle.
Bryan Butkus
Bryan Butkus
St. Joseph
6-2 290 Sr. OL
Butkus blocked for an offense that averaged nearly 300 yards of offense per game.
Mike Gray
Mike Gray
Ocean City
6-4 234 Sr. TE
Gray caught 18 passes for 210 yards and seven TDs. He also made 33 tackles at defensive end, 10 for losses.
Trey McLeer
Trey McLeer
St. Augustine Prep
5-11 175 Sr. All-Around
McLeer excelled at quarterback and defensive back for the Hermits. He threw for 1,136 yards and 14 TDs and also made 69 tackles. He will continue his career at Saint Francisc University in Pennsylvania.
Ray Weed
Ray Weed
Absegami
5-9 184 Sr. All-around
A four-year starter at quarterback, Weed threw for 1,243 yards and 11 TDs and ran for 950 yards and 11 TDs. He finished his career with 2,693 rushing yards and 4,826 passing yards.
Sean Mazzitelli
Sean Mazzitelli
5-10 184 Sr. All-around
Mazzitelli excelled at running back and linebacker. He rushed for 1,151 yards and 13 TDs. He made 62 tackles and picked off two passes.
Brendan McGonigle
Brendan McGonigle
Ocean City
6-0 155 Sr. K
McGonigle made 51 of 54 extra points and six of 10 field goals with a long of 38 yards.
First Team Defense
Brady Small
Brady Small
St. Augustine Prep
6-2 280 Sr. DL
Small made 53 tackles, 22 of them for losses. He will attend Army.
Denis Jaquez
Denis Jaquez
St. Augustine Prep
6-4 240 Sr. DL
Jaquez made 76 tackles, 18 of them for losses. He also recovered two fumbles. He will continue his career at Northwestern University.
Mike Simeon
Mike Simeon
Egg Harbor Township
6-0 211 So. DL
Simeon made 53 tackles, 17.5 for losses. He had 6.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries. Simeon also recovered two fumbles.
James Mahana
James Mahana
Egg Harbor Township
6-1 225 Sr. DL
Mahana made 53 tackles, 13.5 for losses. He had 6.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries.
Jamal Chapman
Jamal Chapman
Cedar Creek
6-0 213 Sr. DL
A three-year starter, Chapman made 58 tackles, 18 for losses. He also recovered two fumbles.
Dylan Culmone
Dylan Culmone
Atlantic City
6-3 195 Sr. DL
Culmone made 40 solo tackles, 16 of them for losses. He had nine sacks and forced three fumbles.
Jaiden Brown
Jaiden Brown
Southern Regional
6-0 215 Sr. LB
Brown made 77 tackles and recovered three fumbles. He also rushed 178 times for 1,124 yards and 13 TDs. Brown is Southern’s career rushing leader with 3,454 yards.
Michael Francisco
Michael Francisco
Holy Spirit
6-3 230 Sr. LB
Francisco made 103 tackles, 23 for losses. He also returned a fumble for a TD.
Tallen Murray
Tallen Murray
St. Joseph
6-1 238 Sr. LB
Murray made 106 tackles, 25 for losses. He had six sacks and caused two fumbles.
David Giulian
David Giulian
Middle Township
5-10 190 Sr. LB
Giulian made 106 tackles, 17 for losses. He had three sacks and blocked two punts. Giulian also ran for 751 yards and eight TDs.
C.J. Resto
C.J. Resto
Cedar Creek
6-1 185 Sr. LB
Resto made 143 tackles, 15 for losses. He had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Calem Bowman
Calem Bowman
Millville
6-2 190 Sr. LB
Bowman made 111 tackles, seven for losses. He also caught 14 passes for 227 yards and two TDs.
Jahmeer Cartagena
Jahmeer Cartagena
St. Joseph
5-11 163 Sr. DB
Cartagena picked off four passes, recovered a fumble and made 32 tackles. He was also a dynamic player at wide receiver with 31 catches for 904 yards and 12 TDs.
Kenny Selby
Kenny Selby
St. Augustine Prep
5-9 155 Sr. DB
Selby made 33 tackles and intercepted four passes. He also caught six TD passes.
Charley Cossaboone
Charley Cossaboone
Ocean City
6-0 170 Sr. DB
Cossaboone made 73 tackles, picked off two passes and deflected nine passes.
Elijah Smalls
Elijah Smalls
Cedar Creek
6-4 205 Sr. DB
Smalls made 25 tackles and picked off four passes. He also caught 34 passes for 515 yards and five TDs at wide receiver.
Marcus Hebron
Marcus Hebron
Lower Cape May
6-1 210 Sr. All-around
Hebron made 34 tackles at linebacker. He intercepted four passes, returning two for TDs. Hebron also rushed 163 times for 967 yards and seven TDs.
Nasir Hill
Nasir Hill
St. Augustine Prep
6-1 185 Sr. All-around
Hill made 70 tackles at defensive back/linebacker. He also returned an interception for a TD and caught 34 passes for 571 yards and five TDs at wide receiver. He will continue his career at Princeton University.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Ja’son Prevard
St. Joseph
6-3 196 Sr. QB
Brett Nabb
Middle Township
5-9 170 Sr. QB
JoJo Bivins
Barnegat
6-0 185 Jr. RB
Rondell Vaughan Jr.
Egg Harbor Township
5-7 162 Sr. RB
Ta’Ron Haile
Millville
6-1 170 Fr. WR
Zac Ricci
Cedar Creek
5-11 172 Sr. WR
Noah Cressman
St. Augustine Prep
6-5 280 Jr. OL
Zach Mazzitelli
Ocean City
5-11 202 Sr. OL
Julian Rivera
Egg Harbor Township
5-10 265 Sr. OL
Paul Lombardo
Mainland Regional
6-3 214 Jr. OL
Perry Parker
Cedar Creek
5-9 235 Sr. OL
Jesse Bartlett
Holy Spirit
6-5 305 Sr. OL
La’Sean Trussell
Atlantic City
5-11 190 Sr. All-around
Marlon Leslie
Mainland Regional
6-2 211 Jr. All-around
Trevin DelGozzo
St. Joseph
5-11 177 Jr. K
DEFENSE
Kevin Dougherty
Cedar Creek
6-2 222 Sr. DL
Malik Moore-Summers
Cedar Creek
5-11 257 Jr. DL
Zamir Thomas
Bridgeton
6-2 285 Sr. DL
Jaydan Wright
Millville
5-10 305 Sr. DL
Myles Solomon
St. Joseph
6-2 280 Sr. DL
Nate Committee
Southern Regional
6-1 200 Sr. DL
Demarion McCoy
St. Joseph
6-3 255 Jr. LB
Austin Hudak
Hammonton
6-3 211 Sr. LB
Jermaine Bell
Bridgeton
5-10 180 Sr. LB
Robert McDevitt
Holy Spirit
6-0 214 Sr. LB
Elijah Usher
Cedar Creek
5-11 206 Sr. LB
Jahqir Haley
St. Joseph
6-2 195 Sr. DB
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph
5-9 166 Sr. DB
A.J. Ryker
Hammonton
5-10 181 Sr. DB
Ti-Yon Cephas
Millville
5-9 150 Sr. DB
Honorable Mention
Absegami: Dylan Simpson; Logan Burn; Gabriel Wilkins
Atlantic City: Eric Strecker; Jahmad Forbey; Tyliqk Sims
Barnegat: Connor Darmstatter; Kenny Minor; Jared Schworn; Shikeith Gordon
Bridgeton: Nevaeh Morris; Dave Morris; Jymere Melendez
Buena Regional: Samir Garrison
Cumberland Regional: Malachi McCoy; Riddel Palmer
Egg Harbor Township: Mohamed Soumawo; Michelot Sine; John Mahana; Marco Algarin
Hammonton: Jaron Hill
Holy Spirit: Gavin Roman; Mason Forte; Michael Weaver; Eric Roman
Lacey Township: Noah Brunatti; Michael Abode; Padraic Banfield; Joe Kudlacik; Jack Borell; John Dodaro; Scott Stevens
Lower Cape May Braswell Thomas; Archie Lawler; Jackson Brown
Middle Township: Michael Zarfati; Kani Perry; Jerome Licata; Marco Salgado; Zamar Wakefield
Millville: Kevin White; Achan Harris; Solomon Kent; Elijah Edwards
Oakcrest; Ezekiel Ashiagbor; David Connelly
Ocean City: Riley Gunnels; Jack Hoag; Taylor Eget; Tom Schutta; Nasir Kelly
Pinelands Regional: Dan McNemer, Mike Hall, Kenyon White,
Pleasantville: Samir Miller; Victory Irrizzary
St. Augustine Prep: Tristian McLeer; Bradley Pao
Southern Regional: Sean Rowland; Kole Levy
Vineland: James Bullock; Emmanuel Doivilus; Billy Davis
Wildwood: Ernie Troiano; Junior Hans; Dom Troiano
