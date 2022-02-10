St. Augustine's Kanye Udoh commits to Army for football

Udoh transferred from St. Joseph midway through his freshman year, and was forced to watch his teammates from the sidelines for the first four games of his sophomore season due to the transfer rule, Lancetta said.

“But once he was eligible to play, the rest was kind of history,” Lancetta said. “He just went off from his sophomore year."

This season, Udoh rushed for 1,498 yards on 247 carries with 16 touchdowns. He was a first-team Press All-Star. He was named to the second team in 2020, rushing for 644 yards and seven scores in a shortened campaign due to the pandemic.

"This past year, he really picked up and was outstanding," said Lancetta, noting that Udoh is a “tough, hard-nosed runner who is tough to bring down. He's physical, and he has good acceleration."

Army likes to run the ball, so the coaching staff is very excited to have Udoh, Lancetta said.

"He could end up doing very, very well at West Point," Lancetta said. "And you can’t say if he works hard there, because he will. I’m really proud of him. I’m glad he took care of business in the classroom as well as the football field."