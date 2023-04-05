Dante Buonadonna’s high school swimming season this winter was similar in some ways to last year's, yet even better.

Buonadonna, a 16-year-old junior from Millville, led St. Augustine Prep to the state Non-Public A Championship this year. The Hermits (10-0) finished as the top team in The Press Elite 11.

His times and places at the State Individual Swimming Championships were faster than last year in the same events. He went unbeaten in Cape-Atlantic League individual races as St. Augustine won the CAL American Conference title at 7-0.

His crucial performance near the end of the meet against Christian Brothers Academy was a key to the Prep winning the state title 91-79 on Feb. 26.

For a second straight season, Buonadonna is The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year.

In every way he did better this winter.

“It feels better than last year,” Buonadonna said. “It feels like everything went right, everything went my way. I’m really grateful for that. I feels amazing to be recognized for all the work that me and the team have put in.

“I didn’t think I could get it (Swimmer of the Year) two years in a row. But I’m super-excited and grateful for the opportunity and thankful for both my coaches, (head coach Jon) Stinson and (assistant) Sean (McCaffrey).”

St. Augustine trailed CBA 71-69 going into the 100-yard breaststroke, but Buonadonna gave the Hermits a win in the race in 58.50 seconds. The Prep also finished second and fourth for an 81-75 lead. He came right back and swam the third leg of the winning 400 freestyle relay that won in 3:09.85 to clinch the victory. The others in the relay were Cole Jennings, Anthony Mortellite and Trevor Nolan.

The victory gave coach Jon Stinson his fifth career state Non-Public A title. Non-Public A (large schools) is one of the state’s toughest high school swimming brackets.

“We came up a little short last year in the playoffs (losing to Seton Hall Prep 86-84 in the semifinals), so the team was pretty upset by that,” Buonadonna said. “But I definitely used that as motivation going into this year. Winning it was really big for me and the team. It was great getting to see all the seniors give their all for the final swims of their high school careers.”

A week later at GCIT, Buonadonna was fourth in the 200 individual medley in 1:51.97 and sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 57.70 at the State Individuals, also known as the Meet of Champions. In the day’s final race, he teamed again with Mortellite, Jennings and Nolan to get third in 3:08.95.

"Dante is a very talented swimmer and he is a real pleasure to coach," Stinson said. "No matter what (event) I put him in, he steps up. He always tries to make sure he sets the bar higher and higher every single time he swims, giving 100% every time."

Buonadonna’s improvements didn’t come easily.

“I joined a new club team, the Jersey Wahoos (out of Voorhees, Camden County),” Buonadonna said. “I’ve been going there in the mornings, getting up like 3 in the morning. And then I go there straight after school, so it’s been a lot more work. A lot more time and dedication put into it this year to try to get the outcome that we wanted.”

Team of the Year

St. Augustine is the Team of the Year for the second year in a row, dominating the CAL American Conference and winning the state title. The Hermits made the finals in six of the 11 events at the Meet of Champions.

Besides Buonadonna, Mortellite, Jennings and Nolan, the Hermits featured Mike McCarthy and Parker Lapsley, plus Matt Stanker, Massimo Catania, Jonah Alvarez, Ben Stanker, Hayden Clay and John Frangakis, among others.

"The team really came together," Stinson said. "They're a talented team, but sometimes talent isn't enough. You have to come together as a team, work together and strive for the same goals. This team had that this year."

Coach of the Year

Stinson stepped down as head coach March 21. His final record at the Prep is 168-29-1, and his teams won 13 CAL titles.

He is the Coach of the Year.

"It's a great honor (to be Coach of the Year)," Stinson said. "I appreciate it, thank you. I couldn't have done it without the team I had, and my assistant coach, Sean McCaffrey."

The day he made the announcement that he was leaving as coach, Stinson said, "it was a great season. It was pretty much a season where I couldn't ask for anything more, so it's kind of hard to top that."