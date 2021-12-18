St. Augustine wins emotional season opener

OCEAN CITY – Semaj Bethea made sure an emotional season opener for the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team turned into a successful one.

The sophomore guard scored 11 points and had seven assists as the Hermits beat Lower Cape May 71-58 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Saturday night. Jacob Bey, a 6-foot-4 junior, led Lower with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

“I just wanted to get everybody involved and be a a leader on the court,” said Bethea, who lives in Clayton and transferred to St. Augustine from Woodrow Wilson. “This is my first year here. Everything is new, but everything is coming together.”

The contest was one of the most anticipated of Tipoff Weekend because of Hermits coach Paul Rodio.

Few expected Rodio to coach the game after he underwent emergency surgery on Oct. 1 because of blood clots in his chest.

Yet, the 69-year-old coach with 969 career was on the bench Saturday night. He sat for most of the game but did stand up in the third quarter to protest an official’s call.

The Hermits wore down the Caper Tigers, who used primarily six players. Lower sank just 6 of 25 3-point attempts.