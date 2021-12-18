St. Augustine wins emotional season opener

OCEAN CITY – Semaj Bethea made sure an emotional season opener for the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team turned into a successful one.
The sophomore guard scored 11 points and had seven assists as the Hermits beat Lower Cape May 71-58 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Saturday night. Jacob Bey, a 6-foot-4 junior, led Lower with 27 points and 12 rebounds.
“I just wanted to get everybody involved and be a a leader on the court,” said Bethea, who lives in Clayton and transferred to St. Augustine from Woodrow Wilson. “This is my first year here. Everything is new, but everything is coming together.”
The contest was one of the most anticipated of Tipoff Weekend because of Hermits coach Paul Rodio.
Few expected Rodio to coach the game after he underwent emergency surgery on Oct. 1 because of blood clots in his chest.
Yet, the 69-year-old coach with 969 career was on the bench Saturday night. He sat for most of the game but did stand up in the third quarter to protest an official’s call.
The Hermits wore down the Caper Tigers, who used primarily six players. Lower sank just 6 of 25 3-point attempts.
“We were sloppy,” Rodio said, “but as the game progressed we got a hold of ourselves. (Lower) played well.”
St. Augustine took control with two second-half surges. The first – a 10-2 run - came in the third quarter and turned a two-point deficit into a 46-40 lead with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left in the quarter. St. Augustine never trailed again.
Ife Okebiorun began the run with a conventional 3-point play and added a dunk off a pass from Bethea.
“We started playing with more poise, together,” Bethea said.
Still, Lower trailed by just two points early in the fourth quarter.
The Hermits than took control with a 13-0 run to go up 15 with 2:56 left.
Sophomore forward Elijah Brown sank 6 of eight shots and scored 16 for the Hermits. Shooting guard Ethan Fox (15 points) was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Matt Kouser came off the bench to a pair of key 3-pointers in the second half.
Lower Cape May 13 14 21 10 – 58
St. Augustine 14 12 25 20 – 71
LCM – Wright 0, Bonner 3, Bey 27, Lawler 11, Cronin 11, Thomas 6
SA-Fox 15, Bethea 11, Brown 16, Okebiorun 7, Schleicher 7, Plenn 3, Kouser 8, Bramblett 2, Friel 2
