St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic highlights this weekend's Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Mainland Regional

The high school baseball season begins this weekend with one of the season’s most anticipated events.
Mainland Regional will host the 10th annual Coaches vs. Cancer showcase Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Mainland assistant coach Mike Edwards started the Classic with former Millville head coach Roy Hallenbeck, whose father died of liver cancer in 2010. Edwards was an assistant with the Thunderbolts when the event started. Edwards lost his mother, Kathleen, to ovarian cancer in 2004.
The showcase was held at Millville from 2012-2017. It shifted to Mainland after Edwards became a Mustangs coach in 2018. The Classic relies on sponsors and donations to raise funds, which benefit the American Cancer Association.
This weekend’s features 10 games and six teams ranked in The Press Preseason Elite 11 – No. 1 St. Augustine; No. 2 Gloucester Catholic; No. 3 Bishop Eustace; No. 4 Ocean City; No. 6 Jackson Memorial and No. 11 Holy Spirit.
The highlight matches St. Augustine and Gloucester Catholic at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The schedule:
Friday
at Birch Grove Park in Northfield
4 p.m. Delsea vs. Cherry Hill East
7 p.m. Mainland regional vs. Clearview
Saturday
at Mainland Regional
9 a.m. Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton
11:30 a.m. Cherokee vs. holy Spirit
2 p.m. Bishop Eustace vs. Jackson Memorial
4:30 p.m. Ocean City vs. Spring Ford PA.
Sunday
at Mainland Regional
9 a.m. Hammonton vs. Highland Regional
11:30 a.m. Millville vs. Lenape
2 p.m. St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic
4:30 p.m. Kingsway Regional vs. Washington Township
