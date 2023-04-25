James Haugh led with15 assists to lead the St. Augustine Prep volleyball team to 2-1 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League match Tuesday.

The Hermits (3-5) won by set scores of 25-16, 17-25, 25-13. Cooper Kane added 14 kills and four blocks for St. Augustine. Luke Tempellini had nine digs. Adrian Limowski added five kills, and Lorenzo Lopes had four digs.

Isaac Fishman had 14 assists and six digs for Hammonton (3-6). Joe Tierno added seven digs and six kills. Sebastian Pangia had five kills, and Will Domenico added five digs.

Southern Reg. 2, Central Reg. 0: The Rams (10-1) won by set scores of 25-14 and 25-9. Southern's Lucas Kean led with 10 kills and had two digs, 10 service points and four aces. Jack McKenna added seven kills and three digs for the Rams (10-1), and Ethan Brummer contributed five digs, 17 assists, eight service points and three aces. Caden Schubiger had nine service points and Landon Davis added six digs.

Central dropped to 5-3.

Pleasantville 2, Absegami 0: The Greyhounds (8-2) won by set scores of 25-19, 25-14. For Absegami (2-3), Jake Khuc had eight digs and five service points. Chikaodi Wokocha added seven kills and for digs. Julian Rivera had four kills and four digs. Nasir Hernandez-Haines added four kills.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Lakewood 0: The Wildcats won by set scores of 25-11, 25-11. Dan Brunke led the Wildcats (8-1) with 25 assists. Zack Kay added11 service points, and Andrew Albright had 10 digs. Brogan Duelly added 10 kills, and Ethan Woods had seven service points, five kills and three digs. Joe Cardillo finished with nine service points, five digs and three aces.

Lakewood fell to 3-5.

Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Jackson Liberty (6-3) won 25-14, 25-15. Elijah Elias led with 19 assists and 11 aces for the winners. Dylan Teopaco added 11 service points and six kills. Hamin Kim had 10 digs. The Lions fell to 4-6.