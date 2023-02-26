DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — With two events remaining Sunday, the St. Augustine Prep swimming team trailed Christian Brothers Academy in the state Non-Public A championship meet.

Dante Buonadonna stepped up in those races, winning the 100-yard breaststroke and then swimming a leg in the winning the 400 freestyle relay to lead the top-seeded Hermits to a 91-79 victory over the second-seeded Colts at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

St. Augustine (10-0) is ranked second in The Press Elite 11.

"It's always tough going straight from the (breaststroke) to the (400 free) relay, especially with that much pressure," said Buonadonna, who also won the 200 individual medley Sunday. "But I knew what I needed to do. I had a lot of guys next to me cheering me on. I felt a lot of energy. I was just able to go fast, and I was happy about that."

Non-Public A is arguably the toughest enrollment group in the state. Despite that, the Hermits have been a perennial power. Sunday's win was their seventh state title in program history and the first since 2017, coach Jon Stinson said.

Christian Brothers led 71-69 after its swimmers placed first and second in the 100 backstroke. Buonadonna won the 100 breaststroke in 58.50, and teammate Massimo Catania placed second (59.29) to give St. Augustine an 81-75 lead.

With it still a close meet with one event left, Cole Jennings, Anthony Mortellite, Bounadonna and Trevor Nolan won the 400 free relay in 3:09.85. Teammates Jonah Alverez, Michael McCarthy, Ben Stanker and Catania placed third (3:20.10) to help clinch the victory and championship.

Buonadonna, a junior, was The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year in 2022.

"It was a back-and-forth meet, and I knew the kids would have to step up if we were going to have any chance of winning," said Stinson, who admitted he entered the meet thinking his team might lose by two points because CBA was such a talented team. "But people like Dante and a bunch of other guys swam (their) best times, were able to do it back-to-back and stay consistent. That's really what won it for us.

"It's exciting to win (the title) again."

After beating Seton Hall Prep in the semifinals, Buonadonna and his teammates were confident Sunday.

"It's a fast division," Buonadonna said of the enrollment group. "The other team is very fast and they have a lot of very good kids. It was a great matchup. I'm really happy. … A little nervous coming into this, of course. But I think the energy and the nerves pushed us to go a little bit faster."

CBA's Luke Condon, Max Maycher, Bryce Wilkens and Josh Hairegal won the 200 medley relay to start the event. St. Augustine's Matthew Stanker, Buonadonna, Alverez and Parker Lapsley were second. The Colts led 10-9.

Mortellite won the 200 freestyle (1:40.95), and Bounadonna won the 200 IM (1:55.95) to give the Hermits a 24-23 lead. CBA won the next three events, but St. Augustine swimmers were second and third in each. After six races, the score was tied 47-47.

"We had a good class from top to bottom," Stinson said about the Hermits' success this season. "We had some freshmen, the senior class is good, the junior class is good and the sophomore class is good. When every single class has good swimmers in it, it makes it easier to set a lineup and do what you need to do to win.

"We took points early (in the meet Sunday) and kind of rode out the rest."

Mortellite won the 500 freestyle (4:36.69). Jennings, Lapsley, Mortellite and Nolan won the 200 freestyle relay (1:26.53) to give St. Augustine a 65-59 lead.

"All of our seniors are really good this year. It'll be sad to see them go," Buonadonna said. "I think a lot of them knew this was going to be their last meet, so they really gave it their all. All the energy fed off each other. I think that led us to where we are right now."

