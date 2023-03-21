St. Augustine Prep swimming coach Jon Stinson took the Hermits to the mountaintop one last time in February, and now he has stepped down after 17 seasons.

The school announced it on Twitter on Tuesday.

Stinson guided St. Augustine to the state Non-Public A championship Feb. 26, the team's fifth state championship with him at the helm. The others came in his first three years, 2007-09, and in 2017. This past season, the Hermits beat rival Christian Brothers Academy 91-79 for the title. For the season, they went 10-0, winning the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference at 7-0.

Stinson's St. Augustine teams won 13 CAL titles, and his final record at the Prep is 168-29-1. He also coached the Vineland boys team and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls team. He was a standout swimmer for Holy Spirit High School and the Atlantic City Beach Patrol.

"I've coached for 19 years, which is almost half my life, and it feels like it's time to move on to a new chapter," said Stinson, who will be 41 in April. "It's been to great (to coach St. Augustine). It's been an honor to be part of that school and everything that they stand for. You have good kids, good families. It was a very enjoyable 17 years.

"It was a great season. It was pretty much a season where I couldn't ask for anything more, so it's kind of hard to top that."

Stinson is also a Ventnor fireman and has been a member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol since he was 16 in 1997. He and wife Lindsay, a Lower Cape May Regional assistant swimming coach, live in Ventnor.

"Jon has been incredibly successful," said Michael Rizzo, the St. Augustine athletic director. "Five state championships, many league championships. The results in the pool have been incredible. We're very lucky to have him for so long a time.

"He's been an incredible impact on so many of our student-athletes, both in and outside the pool. I see the relationships with the alumni that come back. He has really been a mentor to many young men. It will be very hard to replace him, but we're really grateful for the 17 years he gave to our school."

Stinson was The Press Boys Swimmer of the Year three times for Holy Spirit, in 1999-2001. He won the 200 individual medley at the state Meet of Champions in his final three years for the Spartans (his time in 2001 was 1:51.41). He also won the MOC 100 breaststroke in a meet-record 56.52 in 2001.

He led the Spartans to five MOC relay wins and two state Non-Public A titles in his final two years. His 100-meter backstroke time of 57.51 was a national independent school record. He competed in the 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 200 IM.

"Obviously, I swam from a young age, went to Holy Spirit, swam for Penn State and Rutgers. After I got done with all that, I started coaching at Vineland. I wanted to try to help spread the knowledge that I had, and continued to gain more knowledge as the years went on to pass down to my athletes.

"I'm not closing the door on it (possibly coaching again)," Stinson said. "I'm just taking a breather."

GALLERY: St. Augustine beats CBA in state Non-Public A swimming final