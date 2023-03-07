When Roman Ammirato was a senior on the St. Augustine Prep ice hockey team in 2011, the Hermits lost in the state championship to Delbarton.

"That's a game that really stuck with me for the past 12 years," said Ammirato, the first-year head coach for St. Augustine.

That loss became a little easier to deal with Monday night.

Enzo Fanelli scored 11 seconds into overtime to give the seventh-seeded Hermits a 3-2 win over top-seeded Delbarton in the state Non-Public final at the Prudential Center in Newark Monday night. The state title is the second in team history, coming 16 years after the first.

"To win as a coach, in my first year, it's pretty special," Ammirato said. "It was a long time coming. Not just for me, but St. Augustine. I had a bunch of my teammates text me and congratulate me. A lot of this was for them. It was a little bit of a bittersweet moment for myself."

St. Augustine won the overtime faceoff. Kai Ackerman spit a pair of Delbarton defenders but shot wide of the net. He chased down the puck and made a backhanded pass to Fanelli in the crease. Fanelli tipped it into the net, and the celebration began. Ackerman and Dale Curtis assisted on the game-winning goal.

"That's pretty special, especially for the kids," Ammirato said. "Kids dream of that. They watch the NHL and see overtime playoff goals. And to do it in a state championship like that, the goal Enzo scored was pretty special. It was special for everyone and the St. Augustine community. I'm happy to be a part of this program. I'm am happy we won."

Fanelli is one of the senior leaders on the team, Ammirato said. Fanelli also scored the first goal Monday. Those two goals were his first since Jan. 23. Ackerman and Ryan Vaites, also seniors, are also senior leaders who played great games Monday, Ammirato said.

"Really, all our seniors stepped up and really drove the bus for us," Ammirato said.

St. Augustine had a flair for the dramatic all evening. The Hermits scored in the final minutes of the first and second periods. Fanelli scored at 13:01 of the first period to tie the score at 1-1. Vaites scored from in front of the net at the 14:01 mark of the second period to tie the score at two.

With 13 state titles, Delbarton (21-3-1) is New Jersey’s premier hockey power. St. Augustine (14-6-3) advanced to the state final with a 2-0 win over defending champion and second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy in the quarterfinals and a 2-1 overtime win over third-seeded Don Bosco Prep.

The Hermits had lost to the Colts 6-3 on Jan. 3 and 2-0 on Feb. 8 in the Gordon Cup quarterfinals. After that second loss, "we realized as a team we could beat them and play with them," Ammirato said.

"Going into states, we really had nothing to lose," Ammirato said. "Our goaltender (Bobby Kennedy) was playing great. We kind of rode on his coattails. We scored some timely goals from some timely players. We just rode with the confidence throughout each game. The kids believed in each other and played for each other. That's ultimately what got us to this point."

Kennedy finished the playoffs with a .917 save percentage and two shutouts. He made 27 saves Monday. Anthony Yeager had two assists for St. Augustine. Cameron DeLeo and Curtis each had one assist.

For Delbarton, Nick Faccone scored twice, and Duncan Stewart got two assists.

"This season was extremely special and one I'll never forget," Ammirato said. "I've been a part of a lot of hockey teams in my life. I don't know if anything compares to what we did. A lot of ups and downs. A lot of good times and some tough times. Look, they just stuck with it and believed what myself and my coaching staff were teaching them.

"We ended with a win on our last game of the year. That's the goal every year, to win the last game in March."​

Staff Writer Michael McGarry contributed to this report.

