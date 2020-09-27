St. Augustine sports must stop playing after school goes all virtual due to COVID-19

The St. Augustine Prep football team on Saturday morning reviewed the video of its scrimmage against Woodrow Wilson and began to prepare for its upcoming season opener against Vineland.

Hermits coach Pete Lancetta arrived at home and then received the call no coach in this COVID-19 world wants to get.

“We were all ready to go and get ready for a good Vineland team,” Lancetta said Sunday morning. “I got home and the phone blew up.”

St. Augustine Prep announced Saturday it is suspending in-person instruction until Oct. 12 after two unrelated students tested positive for COVID-19. The state Department of Health informed St. Augustine of the positive tests and mandated the move to virtual learning.

The suspension impacts the school’s sports programs. All practices and games are canceled for two weeks. The fall high school sports season begins this week.

“We are disappointed,” Hermits athletic director Mike Rizzo said. “Our students have been extremely diligent at keeping our community safe. We feel bad for the students because we know how hard they have worked because we love coming together every day. We will do what the Department of Health has mandated and be ready to get back at it on Oct. 12.”