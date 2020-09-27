St. Augustine sports must stop playing after school goes all virtual due to COVID-19

The St. Augustine Prep football team on Saturday morning reviewed the video of its scrimmage against Woodrow Wilson and began to prepare for its upcoming season opener against Vineland.
Hermits coach Pete Lancetta arrived at home and then received the call no coach in this COVID-19 world wants to get.
“We were all ready to go and get ready for a good Vineland team,” Lancetta said Sunday morning. “I got home and the phone blew up.”
St. Augustine Prep announced Saturday it is suspending in-person instruction until Oct. 12 a…
St. Augustine Prep announced Saturday it is suspending in-person instruction until Oct. 12 after two unrelated students tested positive for COVID-19. The state Department of Health informed St. Augustine of the positive tests and mandated the move to virtual learning.
The suspension impacts the school’s sports programs. All practices and games are canceled for two weeks. The fall high school sports season begins this week.
“We are disappointed,” Hermits athletic director Mike Rizzo said. “Our students have been extremely diligent at keeping our community safe. We feel bad for the students because we know how hard they have worked because we love coming together every day. We will do what the Department of Health has mandated and be ready to get back at it on Oct. 12.”
The Hermits can probably reschedule soccer games and cross country meets. Football is not so easy.
The Hermits were scheduled to host Vineland in the season opener Friday and then play at Millville on Oct. 9. As of now, St. Augustine’s first game would be home against Hammonton on Oct. 16.
New Jersey high school football teams can play eight games this fall. There is a chance the Hermits could find a game for Thanksgiving and have a seven-game season.
Lancetta said no football players have contracted the virus.
“We’ve been going since phase one (of summer training) began in July,” he said. “The kids have done a great job. We’ve had no issues with any sickness whatsoever.”
What made Saturday's announcement even more frustrating for the Hermits is the lengths the school undertook to protect against the virus.
“Our school has done a remarkable job,” Lancetta said. “They went above and beyond. The students did a great job.”
St. Augustine is not the only New Jersey school impacted by the virus. Washington Township and Lenape also canceled football games this week.
St. Augustine will meet virtually with its athletes during this two-week period.
The Hermits are ranked No. 1 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. They played Woodrow Wilson in a scrimmage Friday night.
“We were looking good,” Lancetta said. “But we always talk about adversity with football. This is certainly a first for this kind of adversity. The kids have done a great job all the way through to this point. Don’t stop now. Hopefully, this is temporary, a little setback.”
