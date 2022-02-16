St. Augustine, Southern ice hockey begin playoffs next week

The St. Augustine Prep and Southern Regional High School boys ice hockey teams will begin their quests in state playoff tournaments next week.
St. Augustine (6-7-5) is the No. 8 seed in the state Non-Public tournament, earning a bye in the play-in round and will host No. 9 Pope John XXIII in the first round Feb. 25.
The two teams have met twice this season, with both games ending in a 2-2 tie.
Southern (10-7-2) is the 13th seed in Public A and will head to fourth-seeded Westfield (16-4) on Feb. 25.
— John Russo
