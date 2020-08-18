Matt Delaney, a rising senior at St. Augustine Prep, has committed to continue his education and basketball career at American University in Washington, D.C. As a first-team Press All-Star last season, Delaney helped the Hermits win the South Jersey Non-Public A championship. He averaged 15.6 points.
St. Augustine’s Matt Delaney #31 attempts a shot against Mainland’s JaQuan Mace #0, left Nana Osunniyi #10, middle and Kareem Spence #2, right during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Matt Delaney’s passion for basketball started in fifth grade.
And that early enthusiasm and development had much to do with his coach, Daryl Sutcliffe, at St. Margaret’s Regional School in Woodbury Heights, Gloucester County.
Sutcliffe, however, died from drug addiction midway through Delaney’s sixth-grade season in 2014, he said.
Sutcliffe was 31.
But despite having just 1 1/2 seasons with Sutcliffe, Delaney never forgot about his childhood coach who helped start his basketball career.
The St. Augustine Prep rising senior verbally committed to NCAA Division I American University in Washington D.C. He made the announcement Thursday on Twitter using the hashtag #DarylLookingDown.
“I always keep him on my mind whenever I play,” said Delaney, who wears No. 31 for the Hermits to commemorate and honor Sutcliffe.
“He is one of those guys you have to know him to know his life. I’m forever grateful with everything he taught me. I’m using it in everyday life, and, obviously, I’m on the right track.”
Last season, American finished 16-14 (12-6 Patriot League) under eighth-year coach Mike Brennan. The team earned the second seed in the conference tournament but lost in quarterfinals.
The Eagles featured senior standout and 2016 St. Augustine graduate Sa’eed Nelson, who finished his collegiate career with a program-leading 2,116 points.
Nelson was Patriot League Player of the Year.
“It’s a great school academic-wise, so I knew I couldn’t go wrong with that, but the connection there with St. Augustine was a big part of (the commitment),” said Delaney, pointing to Nelson and assistant coach Scott Greenman.
Greenman was the 2002 Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior at St. Augustine. He was a 1,000-point scorer with the Hermits.
“I felt like it was the right place,” said Delaney, 18, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. “I feel like the coaching style is similar to St. Augustine. It was a good place.”
Delaney plans to major in business at American. He received a full athletic scholarship. He anticipates competing at the Division I level.
“That definitely fueled my confidence level being recruited there, but the work is not done,” Delaney said. “But I think if I work hard and stay humble, I think I’ll be OK. I honestly just want to be known as being a hard worker.”
Delaney comes from a basketball family. His mother, Jeanine, was an All-American at St. Joseph’s University. His brother Tim, 23, played at Villanova. His brother Andrew, 20, plays at Adelphi in New York.
His uncle, Bobby Fisicaro, played at Rider.
Matt also had an offer from Boston University, which also competes in the Patriot League.
“I’m very happy for him and his family,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio. “He has worked very hard for it. He is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had.”
Last season, Delaney led the Hermits to the South Jersey Non-Public A championship and the Cape-Atlantic League American Division title.
The first-team Press All-Star averaged 15.6 points.
“When one of your best players is one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest, it kind of wears on everyone else,” said Rodio, who noted his coaching staff named Delaney as one of the captains for the 2020-21 season.
Rodio said the 6-foot-8 forward is a tough, consistent player with a strong inside game that likely will improve during his senior season.
“He is a great kid,” Rodio said. “Great in the hallways at the Prep. He is a kid you have to root for because he is such a hard worker.”
St. Augustine had advanced to the Non-Public A state finals, but the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the boys and girls basketball state championships on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, plans to start fall competition about a month late this year. Delaney is hopeful the basketball season will start on time.
“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Delaney said. “I think we will be OK, but it’s out of our control. But if we do have a season, (St. Augustine) will be all right as long as we keep working.”
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
