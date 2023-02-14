MILLVILLE — The St. Augustine Prep basketball team just wanted to play faster in the second half Tuesday night.

The Hermits did that and more.

Top-seeded St. Augustine dominated the third quarter and beat 13th-seeded Middle Township 72-58 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys semifinal at Millville. The Hermits (23-4) will meet third-seeded and host Egg Harbor Township for the title at 2 p.m. Saturday.

St. Augustine began the third quarter with a 22-2 run to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a 47-30 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter. The Hermits’ lead never dipped below nine in the fourth quarter.

“Some coaches were calm. Some coaches were yelling,” St. Augustine junior forward Elijah Brown said of the atmosphere in the Hermits’ locker room at halftime. “The main point was that we had to up the tempo. We play fast. We were playing too slow.”

Hermits point guard Semaj Bethea scored 23 and had seven assists. Matt Kouser scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Brown scored 12 points, including the 1,000th of his career.

“When we start running, we start running,” Brown said. “Once we go, there’s no stopping us.”

St. Augustine and Middle have long been CAL rivals. But while St. Augustine has reached the semifinals of all 10 CAL tournaments, this was Middle’s first semifinal appearance since 2016. St. Augustine swept its regular-season meetings with the Panthers, winning 70-54 on Dec.19 and 55-45 on Jan. 19

On Tuesday, Middle Township (16-11) built its halftime lead behind the play of sophomore point guard Jamir McNeil (16 points, seven assists).

St. Augustine put more defensive pressure on Middle in the second half.

“I think they looked way too comfortable against our man-to-man,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said. “We had to change the tempo, start pressing, start trapping. Even if they scored, we didn’t care. We wanted to force them to get out of their rhythm.”

The Hermits immediately took control in the third. Bethea sank two 3-pointers in the quarter. Kouser made a 3, and Brown scored six points. Senior center Ife Okebiorun (nine points, seven rebounds) grabbed an offensive rebound and scored. He also had a dunk.

The Panthers continued to play hard but never recovered.

“I think we were just aggressive,” Bethea said. “We were running our sets and being efficient.”

Since the league began its current championship game format in 1992, St. Augustine has won 10 championships, more than any other boys team. But the Hermits haven’t won it since 2017. St. Augustine lost to Mainland Regional in last year’s final.

“Last year, we fell short,” Bethea said. “Saturday, we’re just trying to go there, take care of business, stay humble and win.”