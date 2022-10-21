St Augustine Prep's Rob Adamson looking forward to playing football at Monmouth

Robert Adamson is already excited to hit the college campus next fall.

The St. Augustine Prep senior defensive tackle recently announced his commitment to play football for NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Monmouth University.

"I can't wait to get there next year," Adamson said. "They have a big senior class this year and a lot of guys are graduating, so I definitely feel like I can come in and make an impact."

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, Adamson chose Monmouth because of the interest the school had in him right when he started his recruiting process.

"Monmouth was so consistent," Adamson said. "They talked about how they wanted me right from the beginning. A day didn't go by where they didn't text or call."

Adamson will received a full athletic scholarship from the West Long Branch, Monmouth County, university. At the moment he is unsure what he wants to major in but does have two ideas in mind for a career goal.

"As of now I'm thinking sports medicine, but it could change to something along the lines of business or real estate," Adamson said.

Adamson said that he learned a lot of different things at St Augustine and credits coach Pete Lancetta for instilling a hard-work mentality into his team.

"It's definitely crazy looking back on things when now I'm a senior and committed to a college," Adamson said. "One thing that is always stressed is that hard work beats talent. Here in high school the strength and speed is so different when compared to midget league so you can see who puts the work in and who doesn't."

Now that the decision is made, Adamson will enjoy the ride of his last couple of high school games. He will forever cherish the bond that he made with his teammates at St Augustine Prep.

"It's definitely a sad feeling," Adamson said. "I made a great bond with all of these guys here and it's definitely going to be emotional."

Looking back at Adamson from when he started to where he is now, Lancetta said the senior is working harder than ever especially since Adamson missed the first two games of the season due to an MCL injury.

"He has a lot of natural ability and kind of relied on that," Lancetta said. "But he really kicked it into motion, and I think he got a taste of what it's like to not have football when he was hurt and realized that this is it."

Lancetta has high praise for Adamson and he reminds Lancetta of another player former dominant Hermits defensive tackle.

"He is a good kid with a great personality," Lancetta said. "As far as a player goes, we have a kid at Texas A&M named Isaiah Raikes, and (Adamson is) not quite Isaiah but he's very close to him. He moves well and blocks his rear end off."

Although the decision was entirely up to Adamson and his family, Lancetta advises his players and always tells them to make sure that whatever school they chose, fits other needs outside of football.

"I always tell my players, does the school have what you want to study academically? And No. 2, if football doesn't work out, can you still see yourself getting along at the school?" Lancetta said. "In the end very few make it to the next level after college. So it all comes down what you studied and getting that career started."

Adamson will join a Monmouth program that is in the Colonial Athletic Association and is 4-3 this season. Monmouth is coached by Kevin Callahan, who has spent three decades with the program and has amassed a 173-129 record.

Adamson thanked everyone that helped him get to this point, but more importantly he made sure he thanked his mother as she raised him as a single parent.

"I definitely appreciate my mother, she was with me every step of the way on this journey," Adamson said. "My mom is a single parent helping me get to this point. So knowing that she got through a lot of it by herself and made sure that I was good all the time, motivates me to work hard and make her proud."