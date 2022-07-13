St. Augustine Prep's Brendan Meagher is Press Golfer of Year

St. Augustine Prep golfer Brendan Meagher had an outstanding season and usually took it up a notch at the bigger 18-hole tournaments.

Meagher, a senior, was a consistent scorer for the Prep, which went 18-1 in dual matches and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference championship.

He had many of his biggest moments at the most important events. He led the area with a 77 on May 17 at the Tournament of Champions/State Group Championships at Hawk Pointe Golf Club in Washington, Warren County. That tied him for 21st place out of 132 top male golfers.

He led the Hermits to the TOC by finishing second overall with a 75 at the South Jersey Non-Public Tournament on May 9 at Mountain View Golf Club in Ewing. The Prep finished second to Christian Brothers Academy in the Non-Public A team scoring. Meagher shot a 76 to lead St. Augustine to a third-place 238 at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament on May 5 at Ramblewoods Country Club in Mount Laurel.

Meagher is The Press Golfer of the Year.

“It feels good to be the Player of the Year,” said Meagher, an 18-year-old resident of Swedesboro, Gloucester County. "It was always on my mind the first three years of high school. I was always looking forward to winning it.

“I tried to take advantage of the big tournaments. They’re the most important, and I don’t mind the pressure. It gives me more motivation, and I tend to be at my best then.”

Meager said it helped at the TOC that he had played the Hawk Pointe course at the event the year before.

“It was the most important tournament of the year,” Meagher said. “I love grinding under pressure in the game of golf. I started off very well but I had a shaky finish. There were 50 mph winds, and it was very hot.”

In nine-hole dual matches, Meagher twice shot 34 this spring and twice scored 35. St. Augustine had other talented golfers who shot team-leading scores, especially fellow senior Frank Wren and sophomore Patrick O’Hara, both first-team Press All-Stars.

“We had a really nice squad,” Meagher said. “Sometimes there were different leaders. Me and Frank were the senior leaders, and the younger guys stepped up.”

Longtime St. Augustine golf coach Lenny Dolson said he could always depend on Meagher.

“Brendan was a great leader for me all year. He never had a bad round,” Dolson said. “He was very consistent, and I could always rely on him ever since he was a freshman. He played really well in the big tournaments. He drives the ball really far. He was a great teammate to everyone, including the younger kids. He will be missed.”

Meagher credits his father, Brian Meagher, with getting him started in golf.

“I’ve been golfing my whole life,” Meagher said. “He got me into the sport and I’m very grateful. I play with older players with my dad and that has helped me a lot. They love hearing about my success and they try to give me motivation.”

Meagher will attend the University of South Carolina next year but isn’t sure he will play NCAA golf. He said South Carolina has a very good team, and that he might try to make it as a walk-on or possibly play club golf.

“I’m going to play golf as long as I live,” Meagher said.

Team of the Year

St. Augustine, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, is the Team of the Year. The Hermits won the CAL American Conference, splitting matches with Mainland Regional (16-2). The Mustangs also lost one conference match against Hammonton.

The Prep clinched the title on May 26 with a 157-160 win over Mainland, giving Dolson his 450th career win. Wren shot a 38 to lead the Hermits and Meagher had a 39.

“We had an outstanding year,” Dolson said. “We had four seniors (Meagher, Wren, Nathan Sauder and Tim Kubiak). Our top three were Meagher, Wren and O’Hara and we rotated the others, so all 16 got a chance to play during the season. We had outstanding underclassmen. It was the first year that Mainland was back on our side (conference), the CAL American. It’s always good to play them because they’re very competitive.

“The biggest thing that we look forward to is helping to run the South Jersey Special Olympics Golf Tournament. We’ve done that for 20 years as a team.”

Others who scored for St. Augustine include Ryan Small, Paul Clavner, Anthony Galinus and Jacob Littleton.

Coach of the Year

Dolson gets the honor for another great season. This spring was his 27th as head coach of St. Augustine, and “Lenny D” has a career record of 450-16. Under his guidance, St. Augustine has won a CAL conference title every year and has made the Tournament of Champions each year.

“I’m blessed with a lot of young talent,” Dolson said. “All the kids have parents who belong to country clubs, and most play golf all the time. I love working with the kids. I try to turn 85 shooters into 70s shooters.”