St. Augustine prepared for state baseball final

There’s no doubt the St. Augustine Prep baseball team is prepared for Wednesday’s state final.

The Hermits (27-1) will play Don Bosco Prep (23-5) for the Non-Public A championship 4 p.m. at Bob DeMeo Memorial Field in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

This is St. Augustine’s sixth straight state final.

The Hermits are senior dominated.

They have already won the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic this season.

“We have the experience not just in state finals but Diamond Classic runs and our non-conference schedule,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “That’s prepared these kids for moments like this. The moment is not going to be too big for us. Hopefully, the big game experience will pay off for us Wednesday.”

The Hermits are strong up the middle with second baseman Ryan Taylor and shortstop Ryan Weingartner. The two have combined to hit 13 home runs. They duo has also had several late-inning clutch hits. Taylor’s grand slam in the seventh inning propelled St. Augustine to an 8-3 win over CAL rival Egg Harbor Township last month. Weingartner’s solo home run helped the Hermits beat Lenape 4-2 in the Diamond Classic final last month.

“This team, I have confidence in them,” Bylone said. “Even if we’re down, we’re going to fight. They know what’s at stake. They know it’s tough to go against these northern teams year-in-and year-out.”

St. Augustine is likely to face Don Bosco pitcher Caden Dana, who is the New Jersey Gatorade player of the year. The 6-foot-5 senior has committed to the University of Kentucky but is a big league draft prospect.

The Hermits are no strangers to facing big-time players in state finals. Jack Leiter, the second overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, pitched for Delbarton against the Hermits in the 2018 and 2019 state finals. Anthony Volpe, currently the New York Yankees top shortstop, played shortstop for those Delbarton teams.

“You’re certainly not going to get any slouches in a state final,” Bylone said. ‘We’re used to running into potential draft picks and players of the year. Every year it’s the same story. It's going to be a challenge, but it’s baseball and anything can happen.”

Junior pitcher Marco Levari (2.10 ERA) will likely get the start for St. Augustine. The Hermits have plenty of depth in their rotation with Andrew Gaines (1.40 ERA) and CJ Furey (1.50 ERA).

“We’ll have everybody available,” Bylone said. “Hopefully, we won’t have to use them all.”

The Hermits won state titles in 2011 and 2018. Their experience in title games has taught them championships are often decided by the little things - a booted ground ball, a seeing-eye single up the middle or an overthrow

“We’ve been working on the little things in our last few practices,” Bylone said. “More than we did during the year. It always comes down to a little thing. I think we’re up for the challenge.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.