St. Augustine Prep tests it nerves and improves to 2-0

OCEAN CITY - The St. Augustine Prep boys basketball community knew this was going to be an exciting season with Hermits coach Paul Rodio closing in on 1,000 career wins.

But even with that mindset, the Hermits first two games have been a bit much.

St. Augustine rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Egg Harbor Township 54-51 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend matchup Saturday night.

Junior point guard Semaji Bethea scored 17 for the Hermits. Junior forward Elijah Brown contributed 14 points, five assists and eight rebounds.

EHT had a chance to tie in the closing seconds but Jamil Wilkins’ 3-pointer from the left wing hit the front of the rim as the buzzer sounded.

St. Augustine’s season opener also came down to the final few seconds. The Herits beat Holy Spirit 62-60 when St. Augustine center Ife Okebiorun dunked with four seconds left last Thursday.

Rodio shook his head and smiled when asked Saturday about how the Hermits nerve-wracking start to the season.

“They (the Hermits) responded the other night, and they responded tonight,” said Rodio, who now has 993 career wins. “It wasn’t perfect, but we played and got the win.”

Fans packed Ocean City’s gym to watch the St. Augustine/EHT matchup. It was the most anticipated of Tipoff Weekend. St. Augustine (2-0) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. EHT (1-1) is ranked No. 5.

St. Augustine appeared headed for an easy win, building a 13-point, second-quarter lead.

But EHT turned the game in its favor in the second quarter with its ability to penetrate the St. Augustine defense and force turnovers.

The eagles closed the second quarter with a 15-2 to pull even at halftime.

Senior guard DJ Germann (12 points, four assists) scored eight straight points during that stretch on three drives to the basket and two foul shots.

Jay Nelly-Reyes (13 points) hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter as EHT stretched its lead to six points.

The Hermits didn’t panic.

“I think what makes us different is we try to stay calm in situations like that,” Brown said. “Other teams try to speed, take a bunch of shots. That’s how you go down by more. We stayed calm and collected and executed.”

St. Augustine took control with a 12-1 run that turned a 44-38 deficit with 6 minutes, 44 seconds left in the game into a 50-45 advantage with 2:01 left.

Bethea began and ended the surge with driving layups. Ethan Fox sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Hermits up 48-44 with 3:38 left. Bethea sank a pair of free throws with 21.5 seconds left to help clinch the win.

But with 3.6 seconds left EHT inbounded the ball from underneath its own basket down three points. Wilkins caught the inbounds pass to two doubles and took a 3-pointer from the left wing that hit the front of the rim and bounded away.

St. Augustine acknowledged it has some weaknesses to sure up. But better to do that with a 2-0 record.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Rodio said. “We’re not there yet. It’s the little things.”

Things won’t get any easier for the Hermits.

They play at highly-touted Middle Township (1-0) 7 p.m. Monday.

St. Augustine 17 9 12 16 - 54

EHT 6 20 15 10 - 51

SA- Fox 8, Bethea 17, Brown 14, Okebiorun 7, Kouser 8

EHT-Rando 10, Germann 12, Wilkins 11, Reyes 13, Elliot 2, Salsbery 3