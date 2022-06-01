St. Augustine Prep lacrosse wins first state championship

PENNINGTON — History was made Wednesday.

Sophomore Noah Plenn scored the go-ahead goal in the fourth quarter to lead the third-seeded St. Augustine Prep boys lacrosse team to its first state Non-Public A title with a 6-5 victory over fourth-seeded Delbarton at Hopewell Valley Central High School.

The Hermits (16-1), who are the top-ranked team in the Press Elite 11, reached the championship for the third time. St. Augustine had lost to Delbarton in the final in 2011, the last time it was there. The Hermits are consistently one of the best programs in the state, and the Non-Public A is arguably the toughest enrollment group in New Jersey.

"I'm so proud of our kids and our coaches," St. Augustine athletic director Mike Rizzo said. "They worked so hard. This championship is not only for them, but for all the great players who came before them and helped build the program. It is a great day for St. Augustine Prep."

Delbarton’s David Link scored 44 seconds into the fourth quarter to tie the game 5-5. Plenn scored 3 minutes, 57 seconds remaining to put the Hermits ahead to cap the scoring

Genarro Petrongolo scored a man-up goal in the third quarter that gave the Hermits a 4-3 lead. Teammate Billy Hughes scored off an assist from Petrongolo with 4:55 remaining to extend the lead to 5-3. Delbarton’s Gray Doyle scored with about four minutes to cut the lead 5-4.

Senior Ryan Demato opened the scoring off an assist from Petrongolo 1:08 into the game. Luke Scarpello scored unassisted about three minutes later to extend the lead to 2-0.

Delbarton soon responded.

The Green Wave’s Joe Leone scored late in the opening quarter. Jake Melchionnni scored with three seconds left that tied the game 2-2. Midway through the second quarter, defender Julian Radossich forced a turnover that led to a goal from Leone to take a 3-2 lead.

St. Augustine’s Hughes scored with 53 seconds left that tied the game 3-3 at halftime.

Hermits goalie Aidan Peters made seven saves.

Rizzo was proud to see the sophomore Plenn score such a big goal in a game of this magnitude.

"It seemed like it obviously was going to be a tough battle all the way down to end. So, every goal counted (Wednesday)," Rizzo said. "I am happy for Noah. It was a great goal. It was really a team effort. Everyone contributed. It was a great team win."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.