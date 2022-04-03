St. Augustine Prep edges Gloucester Catholic 4-3 in battle of top teams in Elite 11

LINWOOD — The St. Augustine Prep-Gloucester Catholic High School matchup Sunday was the featured game of the Coaches vs. Cancer baseball showcase at Mainland Regional, and the Hermits' Josiah Ragsdale helped the game live up to its billing.

Ragsdale hit a solo home run to center field to lead off the top of the seventh inning to give St. Augustine a 4-3 win in a game between two of South Jersey's top programs.

St. Augustine (2-0) was No. 1 in the preseason Press Elite 11, and Gloucester Catholic (1-1) was ranked second.

Ragsdale, a right fielder, hit the second pitch of the inning from the Rams' Tate DeRias for a homer.

"I was just trying to put it in the gap and trust my speed and the hitters behind me," said Ragsdale, an 18-year-old Vineland resident. "Then I saw the center fielder stop running, and I got hyped because we were going up one.

"This was a big game, a matchup between of the top five teams in the state. It was a big win. It was a close game that came down to the wire."

Neither team scored more than one run in any inning. The Hermits scored single runs in the first, fourth, fifth and seventh. Gloucester Catholic scored in the second, third and sixth innings.

"It was a classic St. Augustine-Gloucester Catholic game. It's always tooth-and-nail, a good matchup," St Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. "Gloucester Catholic is a tremendous program, and we always have to bring our 'A game' when we play them. It was a good early-season test for us.

"Every year since since the beginning, we've been part of Coaches vs. Cancer. It's a great cause, and we're happy to be part of it."

The Coaches vs. Cancer showcase was the 10th annual baseball event, which started in Millville in 2012 by then-Thunderbolts assistant coach Mike Edwards and then-head coach Roy Hallenbeck. Edwards became a Mainland assistant in 2018, and the event moved to Linwood. Sponsorships and donations raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

The weekend featured two games Friday and four each on Saturday and Sunday. Six of the teams in the preseason Elite 11 participated.

With a 4-3 lead, St. Augustine shortstop Ryan Weingartner came on as the closer in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the win for middle reliever Andrew Gaines. Prep starter CJ Furey was lifted after 81 pitches in the bottom of the sixth. Furey left with a 3-2 lead, but the Rams tied it at 3-3.

Weingartner walked two but struck out two, including the final batter, to get the save.

Weingartner homered to right center field in the first inning. Weingartner also doubled down the third-base line to start the fifth inning, and he came in on Ragsdale's single to center to put the Hermits up 3-2.

St. Augustine trailed 2-1 but tied it in the fourth inning Designated hitter Cole Frye singled to right and went to second on a wild pitch. Frye took third on Bryce Oliver's infield single and scored on Austin Sofran's sacrifice fly.

Ragsdale had three hits and a walk. Leadoff man Ryan Taylor had two hits, and Nick DeMarchi doubled. Furey allowed six hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

"We have to stay focused because we have two big games coming up," Ragsdale said.

St. Augustine will play the Hun School at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Princeton and at Central Regional at 11 a.m. Saturday.

For the Rams, Matt Leahy hit a solo homer in the third inning, and Sal Serici doubled twice and singled.

