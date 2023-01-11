St. Augustine Prep coach Paul Rodio can get career win No.1,000 Wednesday night: Must Win

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Back in 1993, before the internet was what it is today, the directions to St. Augustine Prep from The Press office in Pleasantville were still pretty simple:

Head west on the Black Horse Pike, turn left at the Hamilton Mall and drive into the darkness of Route 40 toward a lone light deep in the woods.

That light was the energy of St. Augustine Prep boys basketball coach Paul Rodio and the Hermits’ basketball program.

Rodio stands on the verge of New Jersey boys basketball history. He can earn career win No. 1,000 6 p.m. Wednesday when the Hermits hosts Ocean City. Rodio boasts a career record of 999-255 n 46 seasons. Retired St. Anthony coach Bob Hurley (1,185-124) is the only other boys coach in the state with more than 1,000 career wins. The active New Jersey coach with the most career wins after Rodio is John Valore of Holy Cross Prep Academy with 733 victories.

“There’s a lot of things I’m proud of,” Rodio said this week of the milestone. “You look back at it and say I was lucky. I was healthy for the most part. I don’t even know what to say. It is staggering.”

Staggering is the ideal word to describe 1,000 wins.

Win 20 games a season for 20 straight seasons, and you’re still 600 wins short.

Win 30 games a season for 30 straight seasons, and you’re still 100 victories away.

Rodio became the Hermits’ head coach when he was 24. It’s rare that any coach would get a varsity high school job at that age today.

“You have to be consistent,” Rodio said. “Bigger than the number for me is that we were always consistent. We were always around 23 or 24 wins. I think the consistency part is what I feel good about.”

Rodio is the first to admit he’s coached more than his share of talented players.

But talented players alone doesn’t guarantee the type of success Rodio has had.

Players arrive at St. Augustine Prep from all over South Jersey, each one with a different agenda or idea as to what their St. Augustine Prep basketball role will be.

Rodio somehow motivates them to care for each other and play like they’re a neighborhood team that grew up together. That means accepting a role off the bench. That means accepting you’re not going to score 20 points per game and grab the headlines.

Rodio said players have a lot to think about before they commit to St. Augustine.

“This is how we do it,” Rodio said. “This is what we do. If you’re not happy with that, don’t come here. We work at it. We practice it. It’s not just come in, throw the ball out and run around. You’re buying in. You’re going to have to do it the way we do it, or it’s not going to work. A lot of kids don’t buy into it.”

Rodio graduated from the Prep in 1970 and Villanova University in 1974.

His success is measured not only in victories but, perhaps more importantly, by the growth of St. Augustine itself. The school now consists of multiple buildings on a sprawling campus in the Richland section of Buena Vista Township. These days, the Hermits play in Paul Rodio Gymnasium in Buondonno Forum.

But to understand what Rodio and the basketball program have meant to the school, one needs to revisit the old gym — now known as Spina Gym.

It was there that St. Augustine built its name.

There was no better place to be for a big game in the 1990s and early 2000s. The gym was filled with people whose emotions hung on each St. Augustine possession, sometimes irrationally so, but in a very positive way!

The school’s longtime president, the Rev. Paul Galetto, demanded as much from the basketball team as George Steinbrenner did from the New York Yankees. The late Rev. Stephen La Rosa often offered Rodio some creative coaching advice.

St. Augustine became known all over the state because of what happened those nights. The basketball team’s success and Rodio’s five state titles paved the way for the future success of all the St. Augustine sports programs and the school itself.

Rodio, 70, thinks about those days a lot.

“If I had a small piece that I contributed to help make (St. Augustine’s) success happen,” he said, “I’d feel good about that.”

Rodio doesn’t have an answer when asked how much longer he will coach. He survived a health scare before the start of last season when he was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery for blood clots in his chest.

“When you almost die,” he said with a slight laugh, “it changes everything.”

Because of the school’s growth the past 30 years, the trip to St. Augustine these days is a lot brighter.

But the light that still leads the way is Rodio and the basketball program.

What keeps it shining?

“I love what I do,” Rodio said. “I loved it from day one.”