St. Augustine Prep beats Shawnee 21-7

MEDFORD — The St. Augustine Prep football team thought it could run the football against Shawnee on Friday night.

That was not out of the ordinary.

“We go into every game thinking we can run the ball,” running back Kanye Udoh said. “That’s what we do here. It opens up our passing and we chew up the clock.”

Udoh rushed 29 times for 178 yards as the Hermits beat Shawnee 21-7 to clinch the West Jersey Football League American Division title.

St. Augustine (7-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

“They always have tough kids,” Hermits coach Pete Lancetta said of Shawnee. “We did what we have to do. To beat a team like this on the road, you have to savor that.”

There was nothing fancy about St. Augustine’s approach. The 6-foot, 205-pound Udoh ran between the tackles on most of his carries.

“Obviously, my offensive line, I have to give credit to them,” Udoh said. “Also the energy my team gives me is a big part of it.”

When Udoh needed a break, Franklin Simms, a 6-1, 230-pound senior, entered the game. Simms carried five times for 35 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.