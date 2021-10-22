 Skip to main content
St. Augustine Prep beats Shawnee 21-7
NO. 1 ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 21, NO. 11 SHAWNEE

St. Augustine Prep beats Shawnee 21-7

Hermits

St. Augustine Prep's Kanye Udoh carries the ball against Shawnee. 

 Mike McGarry

MEDFORD — The St. Augustine Prep football team thought it could run the football against Shawnee on Friday night.

That was not out of the ordinary.

“We go into every game thinking we can run the ball,” running back Kanye Udoh said. “That’s what we do here. It opens up our passing and we chew up the clock.”

Udoh rushed 29 times for 178 yards as the Hermits beat Shawnee 21-7 to clinch the West Jersey Football League American Division title.

St. Augustine (7-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

“They always have tough kids,” Hermits coach Pete Lancetta said of Shawnee. “We did what we have to do. To beat a team like this on the road, you have to savor that.”

There was nothing fancy about St. Augustine’s approach. The 6-foot, 205-pound Udoh ran between the tackles on most of his carries.

“Obviously, my offensive line, I have to give credit to them,” Udoh said. “Also the energy my team gives me is a big part of it.”

When Udoh needed a break, Franklin Simms, a 6-1, 230-pound senior, entered the game. Simms carried five times for 35 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

St. Augustine quarterback Trey McLeer complimented the running game with some timely passing, especially in the first half. McLeer threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nasir Hill in the first quarter.

The St. Augustine defense did the rest.

The Hermits dominated up front with defensive linemen Denis Jaquez and Brady Small each making two tackles for losses. Linebacker Asher Jenkins forced a fumble with a sack, and defensive back Riley Lisgar intercepted a pass. The defense was focused on slowing down Shawnee Matt Welsey, who is an outstanding runner and passer.

“We came in here knowing he is a runner,” Jaquez said. “The key was to contain him at all times. Matt is a great quarterback. He has speed, he has moves.”

Despite controlling most of the game, the Hermits led only 14-7 in the fourth quarter. The Hermits then clinched the victory with a 10-play, 74-yard drive that featured all runs.

Shawnee (4-3) is ranked No. 11. Friday’s win should boost St. Augustine’s hopes of getting a high seed in the state Non-Public A playoffs, which begin the first week in November. The state Non-Public A bracket features some of the state’s top team, most notably North Jersey Parochial powers Bergen Catholic and St. Peter’s Prep.

“We’re trying to build our resume,” Udoh said. “You go up north and prepare for the playoffs.”

Contact: 609-272-7185

MMcGarry@PressofAC.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Scoring

St. Augustine 14 0 0 7 - 21

Shawnee 0 7 0 0 - 7

FIRST QUARTER

SA-Udoh 8 run (Bispo kick)

SA-Hill 40 pass from McLeer (Bispo kick)

SECOND QUARTER

S-Hartmann 2 pass from Welsey (Wu kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

SA-Simms 19 run (Bispo kick)

Breaking News