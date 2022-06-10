St. Augustine Prep beats CBA for 6th straight S.J. title

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — It has almost become routine.

For the sixth straight season, the St. Augustine Prep baseball team captured the South Jersey Non-Public A championship Friday with a 5-2 victory over Christian Brothers Academy at Levari Field.

Ryan Weingartner hit a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning for the top-seeded Hermits (27-1). St. Augustine scored three more in the fifth. Marco Levari pitched 62/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

"It is a tradition," Weingartner said. "Playoff baseball runs through Richland. I'm super proud of these guys. We put in a lot of work this past week."

The Hermits are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The sixth-seeded Colts ended their season 18-10. After the final out, the Hermits' celebration did not last long.

"I feel great," Weingartner said about his hit that started the scoring. "It really helped the team going and created a little spark. We all feel great. It's a great feeling, but we didn't celebrate too much. We felt this feeling before. We don't want to lose that last game."

The Hermits will play Don Bosco Prep, in the state Non-Public A championship game at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Park in Mercer County. Don Bosco won the North Jersey Non-Public A championship Friday with a 4-2 victory over Seton Hall Prep.

St. Augustine captured the state title in 2011 and 2018.

"The job is not finished," said Levari, a 17-year-old junior from Vineland who is committed to Old Dominion. "We have to get that big one. We want that big one."

Already this year, the Hermits won the 48th Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic, the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and the CAL American Division title. St. Augustine has won 13 straight games.

"This is one of our goals," St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. "All year we have been preaching what our goals are, and one by one we are accumulating them. But all year, the conversation always end up with a state championship. That is what they really want. This group has worked really hard, and I would like nothing for them to go out as state champions."

The Hermits played like champions Friday.

In the top of the first inning, the Colts had a man on third with one out, but after a fielder's choice, their runner was tagged out at home plate. Levari struck out the final batter to end the inning. In the top of the second, CBA had two on with no outs, but Levari and the Hermits fought out of the jam.

Levari then really took control on the mound. He struck out the side in the third and struck out two in the fourth.

"It's pretty special," Levari said of the Hermits' win. "Doing this, it's like the best feeling in the world over and over again. I am blessed to be a part of this program. I am happy."

In the bottom of the fifth, Ryan Taylor and Josiah Ragsdale each singled to start the inning. Weingartner drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Kyle Neri was then hit by a pitch to score Taylor to give the Hermits a 3-0 lead. Jordan Serrano then hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 5-0.

That inning proved important as CBA scored two in the seventh.

"It was pretty big," said Levari, who just missed pitching a complete game as he went over the 110-pitch allowance. "It gives you all the confidence in the world. You have a little room to make mistakes. Being able to go out there and throw strikes, it's pretty big."

Hermits players and coaches have just as much confidence in Levari. Even with the two CBA runs, Weingartner said he felt Levari had complete control. "We have all the confidence in the world in him." Weingartner, who is committed to Saint Joseph’s University, doubled twice Friday.

"Great pitcher, great kid and great teammate," Weingartner said of Levari.

Bylone said Levari pitched amazing and "was dealing out there."

"Those runs were big," Bylone said of their fifth-inning scoring. "CBA is here for a reason.

"We will have a couple good days of practice. We have a tough test ahead of us. We have been there before, so we know what to expect."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

