St. Augustine Prep asks for prayers for coach Paul Rodio

The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
Hermits basketball coach Paul Rodio underwent emergency surgery Friday morning and remained hospitalized Saturday.
“St. Augustine Prep Family and Friends,” a tweet from the school’s social media account said Saturday morning. “We need each and every one of you to say a prayer for Coach Rodio.
“In honor of the man who has done so much for the Hermits Brotherhood, please keep him in your thoughts and prayers for a quick and full recovery."
The tweet did not include details of his condition.
Rodio, 69, is one of the most accomplished high school basketball coaches in the nation. He's coached the Hermits for 44 seasons and leads South Jersey with 968 career wins.
Few people are more identified with St. Augustine than Rodio. The basketball team’s success has made the school known throughout the state. The first game Rodio coached was a loss to Hammonton. His first win came in game No. 2 against Williamstown.
Rodio’s teams have been a force from the start. He’s led the Hermits to five state titles (1982, 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2016). His strength as a coach is getting players to come together, sacrifice for each other and play for a common cause.
Rodio also graduated from the school.
After graduating from Villanova University, the Hammonton resident returned to St. Augustine and started teaching history in 1975. He took over the basketball program in 1977-78.
“The school has been tremendous to me,” Rodio said after getting career win No. 900 against Egg Harbor Township on Jan. 23, 2018. “They’ve supported me from Day 1. I think it’s great that I’ve been able to touch a lot of lives and a lot of kids.”
St. Augustine Prep boys basketball coach Paul Rodio records his 776th career win
Monday February 11 2013 St. Augustine Prep boys basketball coach Paul Rodio records his 776th career win Monday to be South Jersey's all-time winningest coach. The game was played against Lower Cape May Regional at St. Augustine. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
