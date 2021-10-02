St. Augustine Prep asks for prayers for coach Paul Rodio

The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.

Hermits basketball coach Paul Rodio underwent emergency surgery Friday morning and remained hospitalized Saturday.

“St. Augustine Prep Family and Friends,” a tweet from the school’s social media account said Saturday morning. “We need each and every one of you to say a prayer for Coach Rodio.

“In honor of the man who has done so much for the Hermits Brotherhood, please keep him in your thoughts and prayers for a quick and full recovery."

The tweet did not include details of his condition.

Rodio, 69, is one of the most accomplished high school basketball coaches in the nation. He's coached the Hermits for 44 seasons and leads South Jersey with 968 career wins.

Few people are more identified with St. Augustine than Rodio. The basketball team’s success has made the school known throughout the state. The first game Rodio coached was a loss to Hammonton. His first win came in game No. 2 against Williamstown.