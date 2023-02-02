The St. Augustine Prep boys and the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball teams are the top seeds in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.
The tournament begins Tuesday with first round games. The round 16 should be played Thursday with the quarterfinals scheduled for next weekend.
For the first time, all schools were eligible for the tournament if they chose to participate. The CAL seeding committee, which consists of league athletic directors, seeded the tournament Thursday morning.
The Mainland Regional boys and girls are the defending champions. This year’s finals are Saturday, Feb. 18 at Egg Harbor Township.
The following is the bracket (seeds in parentheses):
Boys Basketball
First round
Oakrest (17) at Wildwood Catholic (16)
Cape May Tech (21) at Pleasantville (12)
Vineland (20) at Middle Township (13)
Buena Regional (19) at Holy Spirit (14)
Bridgeton (18) at Cedar Creek (15)
Round of 16
Wildwood Catholic/Oakcrest at St. Augustine (1)
Hammonton (9) at ACIT (8)
Pleasantville/Cape May Tech at Millville (5)
Vineland/Middle Township at Lower Cape May (4)
Holy Spirit/Buena at Egg Harbor Township (3)
Absegami (11) at Atlantic City (6)
Ocean City (10) at St. Joseph (7)
Cedar Creek/Bridgeton at Mainland Regional (2)
Semifinals
Feb. 14 at Millville
Championship
Feb. 18 at Egg Harbor Township
Girls Basketball
First Round
Cape May Tech (17) at Millville (16)
St. Joe (19) at Vineland (14)
ACIT (18) at Buena Regional (15)
Round of 16
Cape May Tech/Millville at Mainland Regional (1)
OLMA (9) at Bridgeton (8)
Lower Cape May (12) at Wildwood Catholic (5)
Cedar Creek (13) at Ocean City (4)
St. Joe/Vineland at Middle Township (3)
Absegami (11) at Hammonton (6)
Buena Regional/ACIT at Atlantic City (2)
EHT (10) at Holy Spirit (7)
Semifinals
Feb. 15 at Atlantic City
Championship
Feb. 18 at Egg Harbor Township
