The St. Augustine Prep swimming team and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls team won state Non-Public semifinal meets Monday.
St. Augustine (9-0) defeated Seton Hall Prep 91-79 in a Non-Public A (large schools) boys semifinal at Raritan Bay YMCA in Perth Amboy. OLMA beat St. Rose 121-49 in a Non-Public B semifinal at the Neptune Aquatics Center in Neptune City.
Trevor Nolan won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke for St. Augustine, which is ranked second in The Press Elite 11.
The top-seeded Hermits will meet the winner between second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy and No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology for the state Non-Public A championship.
Isabela Valle and Scarlett McGlinchey both had two individual and two relay wins for the Villagers (8-1).
OLMA, ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11, will swim against Newark Academy (9-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at GCIT for the state Non-Public B title. Second-seeded Newark Academy beat third-seeded Montclair Kimberley 99-71 in the other semifinal.
State Non-Public B girls semifinal
(1) Our Lady of Mercy Academy 121, (4) St. Rose 49
At Neptune Aquatics Center, yards
200 Medley Relay: O (Izzy Rossi, Scarlett McGlinchey, Gia DiLeonardo, Isabela Valle) 1:51.05
200 Freestyle: Valle O 1:55.66
200 IM: Sarah Kern O 2:20.39
50 Freestyle: McGlinchey O 24.61
100 Butterfly: McGlinchey O 59.50
100 Freestyle: St. Rose (name not available)
500 Freestyle: Valle O 5:08.19
200 Freestyle Relay: O (DiLeonardo, Abby Kern, Sarah Kern, Reese Hetzer) 1:44.80
100 Backstroke: Rossi O 1:01.90
100 Breaststroke: Eliza McDonough O 1:11.62
400 Freestyle Relay: O (Valle, Rossi, Hetzer, McGlinchey) 3:47.60
Records: St. Rose 7-6; OLMA 8-1
State Non-Public A boys semifinal
(1) St. Augustine Prep 91, (5) Seton Hall Prep 79
At Raritan Bay YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay: SH (Karl Burghardt, Kyler Alcebar, Richard Poplawski, Aryan Kapoor) 1:36.07
200 Freestyle: Mike McCarthy SA 1:47.70
200 IM: Poplawski SH 1:53.79
50 Freestyle: Cormac Rouse SH 21.76
100 Butterfly: Trevor Nolan SA 51.11
100 Freestyle: Anthony Mortellite SA 47.41
500 Freestyle: Poplawski SH 4:35.75
200 Freestyle Relay: SA (Cole Jennings, Parker Lapsley, Matt Stanker, Mortellite) 1:31.14
100 Backstroke: Nolan SA 53.43
100 Breaststroke: Dante Buonadonna SA 59.34
400 Freestyle Relay: SH (Rouse, Connor O’Neill, Kapoor, Poplawski) 3:17.70
Records: Seton Hall 12-1; St. Augustine 9-0
