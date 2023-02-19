The St Augustine Prep and Our Lady of Mercy Academy swimming teams will each be in state semifinal meets Monday.

St. Augustine (8-0), top-seeded and ranked second in The Press Elite 11, swims Seton Hall Prep (12-0) at 5:30 p.m. in a state Non-Public A boys semifinal at Raritan Bay YMCA in Perth Amboy. Seton Hall is seeded fifth.

OLMA (7-1), top-seeded and No. 4 in the Elite 11, meets St. Rose (7-5) at 10 a.m. in a Non-Public B girls state semifinal at the Neptune Aquatics Center in Neptune City. St. Rose is the fourth seed.

The winner between OLMA and St. Rose will swim for the state Non-Public B (smaller schools) title Saturday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township. Third-seeded Montclair Kimberley swims No. 2 Newark Academy in the other semifinal.

The St. Augustine-Seton Hall winner advances to the state Non-Public A championship meet on Sunday at GCIT. Third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep meets No. 2 Christian Brothers Academy in the other semifinal.

St. Augustine’s lineup includes Dante Buonadonna, Cole Jennings, Trevor Nolan, Mike McCarthy, Anthony Mortellite, Parker Lapsley, Matt Stanker, Massimo Catania and Hayden Clay. Seton Hall Prep, of West Orange, features Cormac Rouse, Richard Poplawski and Karl Burghardt. The Pirates won the state A title last year, beating St. Augustine 86-84 in the semifinal.

OLMA swimmers include Scarlett McGlinchey, Izzy Rossi, Isabela Valle, Sarah Kern, Reese Hetzer, Carley Volkmann, Abby Kern (Sarah’s sister), Gia DiLeonardo and Ellie McDonough. St. Rose, of Belmar, has Molly Cullen, Abby Condon and Molly Mulcahy.