The NJSIAA State boys and girls swimming brackets were released Thursday, and the St. Augustine Prep, Ocean City and Cedar Creek boys teams and the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls team are top-seeded in their divisions.

The Non-Public brackets are statewide, and St. Augustine is top-seeded in boys Non-Public A (larger schools). OLMA is the No. 1 seed in girls Non-Public B. Both teams have byes into their bracket semifinals.

The Ocean City boys team is top-seeded in South Jersey Public B and the Cedar Creek boys team is the No. 1 seed in S.J. Public C (smaller schools). They also have byes into the semifinals. The Egg Harbor Township boys team, second-seeded in Public A, also has a bye into its bracket semifinal. Other No. 2 seeds are the Mainland Regional boys team (Public B), the Mainland girls team (Public B) and the Cedar Creek girls team (Public C). They also have byes into the semifinals.

The South Jersey public tournaments begin Monday and Tuesday, and some area teams have first-round meets.

In Public B boys, eighth-seeded Absegami is at No. 5 Shawnee on Monday. On Tuesday in Public A boys, No. 8 Southern Regional is at fifth-seeded Eastern Regional. Seventh-seeded Cumberland Regional is at No. 6 Toms River South in Public B. First-round boys meets in Public C include No. 8 Lower Cape May Regional at No. 5 Woodstown, and No. 7 Barnegat at No. 6 Pitman. Third-seeded Oakcrest and No. 4 Middle Township each have byes to the boys C quarterfinals.

In girls Public A, first-round meets on Tuesday include No. 8 Atlantic City at fifth-seeded Kingsway Regional, and No. 7 Washington Township at No. 6 Southern Regional. Fifth-seeded Ocean City hosts No. 8 Toms River East on Tuesday in girls Public B first-round meet. In the Public C girls first-round, No. 8 Barnegat travels to No. 5 Wall. Fourth-seeded Oakcrest has a bye into the quarterfinals.

In the Non-Public B girls bracket, seventh-seeded Holy Spirit is at No. 6 Morristown-Beard on Feb. 10 in a first-round meet.