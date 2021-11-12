St. Augustine makes case for South Jersey

High school football reputations are made in the postseason.

Nowhere is this truer than at St. Augustine Prep.

The second-seeded Hermits gave themselves and all of South Jersey a boost with a 28-13 win over seventh-seeded Delbarton in a state Non-Public A quarterfinal game Friday night. Senior running back Kanye Udoh ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Trey McLeer threw two TD passes.

“It was a huge statement,” Udoh said.

It was a statement because the Hermits (9-1) knew that if they had lost Friday, the rest of the state would have dismissed their success as having come against an easy South Jersey schedule. The state Non-Public A bracket is dominated by North Jersey teams that are not only the best in the state year in and year out but often also among the best in the country.

“It’s a respect thing,” McLeer said. “They should give us our respect down here. We’re ballers down here, just like up there (in North Jersey). We proved it tonight.”

Delbarton (5-6) made the two-hour plus trip to St. Augustine from Morristown. Fans packed the Hermits’ home and visiting bleachers on a clear, cool night.