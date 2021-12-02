St. Augustine, Luke Volkmann swims past Wildwood Catholic to open season

Luke Volkmann won two individual races and swam a leg in two winning relays to lead the St. Augustine Prep swimming team to a 129-35 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League meet Thursday.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Luke Volkmann, Matt Stanker, John Terigra and Jackson Cummins won the 200-meter medley relay in 1 minutes, 56.39 seconds. Volkmann later won the 50 freestyle (23.96) and the 100 freestyle (55.15). Chase Oberparleiter, MeDolla, Matt McCarsay and Volkmann wn the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.97, giving the Hermits (1-0) a 93-27 lead.
Cummins also won the 500 freestyle (5:19.23). Cummins, Mason MeDolla, Mike McCarthy and Matt Stanker won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:37.60.
Girls basketball
From Wednesday
Veritas Christian Academy 40, Atlantic Christian 20
Maddie Denick scored a team-leading nine points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added two steals for the Cougars. Evangelina Kim scored five to go with three steals and two assists. Paige Noble had four steals, three rebounds and three points. Reyna Lewis added 10 rebounds. Becca Kelley finished with two points.
Anna Marie Torppey scored a game-high 13 for Veritas.
Boys and girls swimming
Boys swimming
St. Augustine 129, Wildwood Catholic 35
200 Medley Relay— SA (Luke Volkmann, Matt Stanker, John Terigra, Jackson Cummins) 1:56.39;
200 Freestyle—John Marrone SA 2:13.01
200 IM—Mike McCarthy SA 2:13.20;
50 Freestyle—Volkmann SA 23.96;
100 Butterfly—Mason Medolla SA 59.58;
100 Freestyle—Volkmann 55.15;
500 Freestyle—Cummins SA 5:19.23;
200 Freestyle Relay—SA (Chase Oberparleiter, MeDolla, Matt McCarsay, Volkmann) 1:42.97;
100 Backstroke—Kyle Muller SA 1:01.01;
100 Breaststroke—Matt Stanker SA 1:09.05;
400 Freestyle Relay—SA (Cummins, MeDolla, McCarthy, Stanker) 3:37.60
From Wednesday
Mainland Reg. 112, Lower Cape May Reg. 53
200 Medley Relay— M (Alex Savov, Mason Bushay, Carson Vasser, Blaze Valentino) 2:02.08;
200 Freestyle— Zach Vassar M 2:05.04;
200 IM— Bushay M 2:17;
50 Freestyle— Carson Vasser M 26.27;
100 Butterfly— Savov M 1:07;
100 Freestyle— Melli L 1:00.09;
500 Freestyle— Z. Vassar M 4:39.05;
200 Freestyle Relay— M (C. Vasser, Evan Falk, Blaze Valentino, Z. Vassar) 1:50.02;
100 Backstroke— Bushay M 1:01.04;
100 Breaststroke— Falk M 1:19.03;
400 Freestyle Relay— M (Z. Vassar, C. Vasser, Savov, Bushay) 4:01.02.
Records— Mainland 1-0; Lower 0-1
Egg Harbor Twp. 121, Absegami 49
200 Medley Relay— E (Kevin Lin, Charles Schreiner, Charlie Seiverd, Michael Wojiechowicz) 1:57.04;
200 Freestyle—Max Smilevski E 2:07.07;
200 IM— Schreiner E 2:13.01;
50 Freestyle— Lin E 25.29;
100 Butterfly— Seiverd E 1:04.04;
100 Freestyle— Schreiner E 55.05;
500 Freestyle— Gerard Traynor A 4:27.01;
200 Freestyle Relay— E (Alex Smilevski,Schreiner, Wojiechowicz, Lin) 1:46.06;
100 Backstroke— Seiverd E 1:04;
100 Breaststroke— Will NguyenE 1:16.06;
400 Freestyle Relay— E (Lin, Dylan DeWitt, Max Smilevski, Seiverd) 3:56.02.
Note: Absegami's Gerard Traynor, Ali Mohommad, Adam Bailey and Joey Sica placed second in the 200 medley relay in 1:57.48, setting a program record.
Records— EHT 1-0; Absegami 0-1
Clearview Reg. 120, Cumberland Reg. 50
200 Medley Relay— CL (Cameron Fuller, David Gentile, Spiro Yeo, PJ Chestnut) 1:46.07;
200 Freestyle— Nikolas DeFrehn CL 2:06.05;
200 IM— Gentile CL 2:12;
50 Freestyle— Spiro Yeo CL 24.52;
100 Butterfly— Yeo CL 58.03;
100 Freestyle— Fuller CL 51.03;
500 Freestyle—Noah Brown CL 5:53.04;
200 Freestyle Relay— CL (Jake Rosenberger, Dylan Johnston, William Damari, Holden Riefenstahl) 1:54;
100 Backstroke— Fuller CL 1:02.09;
100 Breaststroke— Gentile CL 1:06.06;
400 Freestyle Relay— CL (Benjamin Weng, Dylan Johnston, Michael Calandra, Nikolas DeFrehn) 4:07.08
Records— Clearview 1-0; Cumberland 0-1
Girls swimming
From Wednesday
Egg Harbor Twp. 132, Absegami 33
200 Medley Relay— E (Julia Latham, Rhylee Cornell, Kayla Nguyen, Olivia Evans) 2:11.05;
200 Freestyle—Rachel Yushan E 2:22.05;
200 IM—Nguyen E 2:34;
50 Freestyle—Evans E 28.77;
100 Butterfly—Nguyen E 1:07;
100 Freestyle—Cornell E 1:04.05;
500 Freestyle—Latham E 4:54.06;
200 Freestyle Relay—E (Nguyen, Cornell, Evans, Latham) 1:57.07;
100 Backstroke— Meredith Elko E 1:16.06;
100 Breaststroke—Evans E 1:30;
400 Freestyle Relay— E (Summer DeWitt, Rachel Yushan, Elko, Ally Seiverd) 4:43.01.
Records— EHT 1-0; Absegami 0-1
