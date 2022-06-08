St. Augustine lacrosse season ends in Tournament of Champions semifinals

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Matt Vanaman ended his high school career Wednesday the best way he could — with a late-game goal.

It just was not enough.

Caz Kotsen scored five goals to lead the third-seeded Mountain Lakes boys lacrosse team to a 10-5 victory over second-seeded St. Augustine Prep in a Tournament of Champions semifinal game Wednesday at Fr. Stephen LaRosa Field.

Last week, the Hermits (16-2) captured their first state Non-Public A title in program history. St. Augustine, one of the top teams in the state each spring, reached the state finals three times before. The Non-Public A is arguably the toughest enrollment group in the state, so just winning that championship was special.

Overall, it was a spectacular season.

“It just feels good to have a season like we did,” Vanaman said. “We made history down in South Jersey. We showed we can play up north with all those boys. It’s a tough feeling right now. But, it is always good to score the last goal of your high school career on your home turf.

“We had an incredible season. … We have a lot to be proud of.”

Mountain Lakes (21-1) won the North Jersey and state Group I championships. St. Augustine is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

The Lakers will face the winner of top-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven and fourth-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan in the championship Sunday at Mount Olive High School

Mountain Lakes scored five straight goals to open the third quarter and took a 9-3 lead. Mountain Lakes just found a way to win and break open the close game, Vanaman said.

“It was a close game,” said Vanaman, who is committed to NCAA Division I Robert Morris University. “They just pulled away at the end. We fought to the end. We did not stop trying. It just wasn’t our day.”

Mountain Lakes senior Kotsen opened the scoring early in the first quarter, giving the Lakers a 1-0 lead after the first quarter. St. Augustine had two shots on net early before Kotsen scored. Other than that, there was a lot of defense between both teams.

The second quarter was different.

Sophomore Noah Plenn, who put together an amazing postseason for the Hermits and scored the game-winning goals in the state semifinals and final, wrapped around the back of the net and scored unassisted to tie the game 1-1. Senior Ryan Demato scored seconds later to give St. Augustine a 2-1 lead.

“We are really proud of those guys,” St. Augustine coach J.C. Valore said before he spoke to his team privately in the locker room after the game.

Valore added, from the players on the field to the sideline, the Hermits gave their full effort and left everything on the field.

“Obviously, everyone wearing white (Wednesday) wanted that win,” Valore said. “At no point after the state championship did anyone in this program get complacent or had any other mindset except going for our next goal. That’s what stings right now. I know the boys did everything they could from (the state title) game to this game, which was a week, to go after that goal. … We just came up a little short to a really good program. But, we will be back.”

The seniors showed the rest of the younger players what it takes to become state champions, Valore said. That work ethic will be beneficial next year.

Senior leadership was huge Wednesday. Four of the five goals were from seniors. Senior goalie Aidan Peters made seven saves. Faceoff specialist Jackson Tinari and defenders Sebastian Tobias and Nate Groody also played important roles, not just Wednesday but all season.

“These guys have been great all year,” Valore said of his seniors. “From the first whistle of practice to closing down right now, it is a group that has grown together and forged relationships to get you to this position. Through that, they’re going to make the way out of this locker room with a positive mindset.

“They are hurting a little. We all are. But, I couldn’t be more proud of the class. Whether you are a guy on the field scoring goals or a guy playing a support role, they have all bought in 100% into what they know will make this program successful. We applaud those guys for that.”

Reid Tietjen scored back-to-back goals for the Lakers to take a 3-2 lead. Senior Genarro Petrongolo scored for the Hermits less than a minute later to tie the game 3-3. Kotsen scored again with 2 minutes, 9 seconds left in the second quarter that gave Mountain Lakes a 4-3 lead at halftime.

Tietjen, Bradford Goodbar and Jake Troisi each scored, and Kotsen scored two in the third quarter to give the Lakers a 9-3 lead. St. Augustine drew a penalty with about 58 seconds remaining, which led to Luke Scarpello’s goal.

“I’m not going to pin it on one single thing. We made some errors all around,” Valore said. “You can’t say one area of the game is really why that happened.”

Tinari won the fourth-quarter faceoff, but the Hermits turned it over. Later, Kotsen scored his fifth goal to give Mountain Lakes a 10-4 lead.

Vanaman scored five minutes later that capped the scoring

“This year was so special to us,” said Vanaman, 18, of Sicklerville, Camden County. “It’s a great way to end your high school career. The alumni are so proud of us. The school is so proud of us. We are proud of ourselves. We (the seniors) are leaving high school on a high note.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.