St. Augustine lacrosse finds consistency, pounds Gill St. Bernard’s

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep lacrosse team came out strong and addressed some early-season inconsistencies Wednesday.

From start to finish, the Hermits attacked the net, caused turnovers and played with aggression en route to an 18-6 victory over Gill St. Bernard’s under windy and chilly conditions at LaRosa Field.

The Hermits (8-1), who compete in an independent schedule and are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, led 7-1 after the first quarter and 12-2 at halftime.

The Knights, who compete in the Skyland Conference, fell to 7-2. Last season, Gill St. Bernard’s advanced to the state Group B semifinals.

“We have been searching for that clean game,” Hermits coach J.C. Valore said. “We have certainly been playing well, but we knew we needed to gain some consistency in our play. We have seen some gaps in our past few games. … I think (Wednesday) the boys did a great job going out there and playing a clean and consistent game that allowed us to take control early.”

Ryan Demato scored in the first 30 seconds to give the Hermits a 1-0 lead. Billy Hughes then scored off an assists from Matt Vanaman. Luke Hendricks scored back-to-back goals, extending St. Augustine’s lead to 4-0. After GSB’s Will Deo scored, the Hermits’ Luke Scarpello scored twice and Hughes added another goal off an assist from Noah Plenn to make the lead 7-1.

Overall, Nine Hermits scored.

“We came out hot right out of the gate and out it to them fast,” said Hendricks, who scored three Wednesday. “Our offense was fast. We were playing well. We played all together. … Not just one person puts the ball in the back of the net. It’s all of us.”

St. Augustine has not had this much consistency on offense all season, but now the team is starting to jell at the right time, Hendricks said. Vanaman noted that their preparation has also helped them start fast and put the pressure on their opponents early.

Vanaman had five assists Wednesday.

“The chemistry is definitely coming,” said the senior from Sicklerville, Camden County. “We are nine (games) deep in the season now. We are practicing every day hard to keep this chemistry going.”

Vanaman (Robert Morris University) and Hendricks (Quinnipiac) are committed to NCAA Division I programs. Scarpello, who scored twice Wednesday, signed with Penn State. There are other commits on defense such as Sebastian Tobias (Cabrini) and Nate Groody (Ursinus).

All that talent showed Wednesday.

Plenn and Hughes each scored three. Genarro Petrongolo and Demato each scored twice. Nate Price, Nicholas Elentrio and Matthew Buonocore each added goals for the Hermits, who led 17-4 after three quarters.

Aidan Peters made five saves.

“We have a lot of threats on the team,” Valore said. “The way we approach the offense is big for. Maintaining that balance. If we can do that and continuously share the ball shoot well and play to our strengths, we will be just fine.”

The Hermits are in the middle of a tough stretch on their independent schedule.

St. Augustine is off until next week. The Hermits will travel to Rumson-Fair Haven at 4 p.m. Monday. Last season, the Bulldogs won the South Jersey Group II title.

St. Augustine will then Shawnee at 4 p.m. May 5. The Renegades (6-2) are ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11. Shawnee advanced to S.J. Group III title game last season, losing to Ocean City.

The Hermits defeated Ocean City 13-2 on Monday. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11.

“We don’t underestimate anyone,” Valore said about Gill St. Bernard’s. “We never played this team, so the goal heading into the game was to be as focused as we are with any team. With any team you never seen before, we had to be prepared for anything they would throw our way.”

The Hermits will have three straight days of practice. That will be huge, coaches and players agree. That will give them a chance to regroup and prepare for a tough upcoming week.

“We have a big opponent Monday in Rumson-Fair Haven,” said Hendricks, 18, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. “I think that will be one of the biggest challenges of the year. We have to keep this energy from this game.”

Added Vanaman: “We are just going to bring it Rumson Fair-Haven on Monday, and with Shawnee, we always like to beat up on our South Jersey matchups to show we are the best in South Jersey.”

St. Bernard’s 1 1 2 2 — 6

St. Augustine 7 5 5 1 — 18

SA—Hughes (3), Plenn (3), Hendricks (3), Petrongolo (2), Demato (2), Scarpello (2), Price, Elentrio, Buonocore

GSB—Voigt (2), Deo, Sepe, Collins, Henderlong

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

