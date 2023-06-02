Noah Plenn scored three goals and added an assist to lead fifth-seeded St. Augustine Prep to a 7-4 victory over fourth-seeded Pingry in the state Non-Public A boys lacrosse quarterfinals Friday.

The Hermits (12-5) led 3-2 at halftime.

Sebastian Varallo each scored twice for St. Augustine, the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Nate Price added two assists. Ryan Marengo and Ryan Wodazak each scored once, and Jack Schleicher and Billy Hughes each contributed an assist. Carson Quinn made 11 saves. Hunter Johnson won 10 of 15 faceoff attempts.

The Hermits, the defending champions, will play at top-seeded Seton Hall Prep in the semifinals Monday.

Boys volleyball

South Jersey Group V semifinals

(1) Southern Reg. 2, (5) Cherry Hill East 0: The Rams (29-1) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-12.

Ethan Brummer led with 14 assists to go with five digs. Lucas Kean added 11 kills, and Landon Davis contributed seven digs. Landon Davis added nine service points, seven digs and three aces. Caden Schubiger finished with eight service points and four digs.

Southern will host the winner of third-seeded Kingsway Regional and second-seeded Old Bridge in the sectional final Tuesday.

Old Bridge captured the Central Jersey title in 2022 and beat Southern in the state final. This year, the state added four more sectional brackets, and Old Bridge and Southern are in the same one.

Girls lacrosse

South Jersey Group III semifinals

(1) Moorestown 16, (4) Ocean City 7: Katie Pierce and Gracie Pierce each scored two for the Red Raiders (16-5), who are No. 4 in the Elite 11.

Brynn Culmone, Madison Wenner and Delainey Sutley each scored once. Aliza Otton made three saves. Moorestown (18-3) is the top-ranked team. Katie Bianco scored seven, and Maddie Miceli added four.

South Jersey Group IV semifinals

(1) Cherokee 12, (4) Southern Reg. 1: Deirdre Jones scored for the Rams (15-5), who are No. 6 in the Elute 11.

Delaney Falk added three draw controls, and Falk contributed two. Lyla Clark scored three for Cherokee (15-5), which is No. 7 in the Elite 11. The Rams defeated Cherokee in their second game of the regular season.

South Jersey Group II semifinals

(1) Haddonfield 23, (4) Barnegat 4: Alyson Sojak scored twice for the Bengals (13-6), who are No. 9 in the Elite 11.

Samantha Manco and Hailee Lutz each scored once. Ava Keenan scored four and added two assists for Haddonfield (15-4), the third-ranked team. Haddonfield now aims to win its sixth sectional title Monday.