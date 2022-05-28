St. Augustine lacrosse advances to state finals: Roundup

Noah Plenn scored twice in late the fourth quarter to lead the third-seeded St. Augustine Prep lacrosse team to a 9-8 victory over second-seeded Seton Hall Prep in the state Non-Public A semifinals Saturday.

The Hermits (15-1) trailed 8-6 after three quarters. Senior Matt Vanaman scored with 9 minutes, 45 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 8-7. Plenn then tied the game 8-8 with 8:25 left. The sophomore scored again three minutes later that capped the scoring.

St. Augustine, the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, committed a penalty with 54.5 seconds remaining and had to play a man down the rest of the way, but the Hermits were able to hang on.

The Hermits led 5-2 at halftime.

Genarro Petrongolo, Luke Hendricks and Ryan Demato each scored in the first quarter to give the Hermits a 3-0 lead after 12 minutes. Seton Hall's Max Racich scored to cut the lead to 3-1, but Hendricks and Billy Hughes scored back-to-back to take a 5-1 lead. With 5:22 left, there was a lightning delay that lasted over an hour.

Vanaman, Luke Scarpello, Hendricks and Demato each had an assist. Aidan Peters made five saves.

The Hermits will play the winner of top-seeded Don Bosco Prep and fourth-seeded Delbarton in the final Wednesday.

Softball

Shore Conference Tournament semifinals

(1) Donovan Catholic 4, (5) Southern Reg. 0: Elizabeth Gosse pitched six innings and struck out seven for the Rams (18-8). Gosse, Kayla Riley and Sarah Lally each doubled. Donovan Catholic (27-0) outhit Southern 7-3. Ashley Federico hit a two-run homer. Julia Apostolakos and Madison Apostolakos each had RBI singles. Julia Apostolakos pitched a complete game and struck out 14.

Donovan Catholic will host third-seeded Freehold Township in the final Wednesday.

Tri-State Christian Tourn.

Atlantic Christian 15, Pilgrim Academy 8: Evangelina Kim went 3 for 3 with a triple and doubles for the Cougars (12-0), who captured the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference title with the win. Ang Eggie had two hits, including a double. Ava Nixon pitched a complete game with two strikeouts. She also singled.

Baseball

Millville 12,No. 11 Mainland Reg 4: Matt Meiswinkle had four hits for the Thunderbolts (11-12). Sergio Droz added three hits, including a three-run homer. Connor Lacy struck out three to earn the win. For the Mustangs (18-7), Noah Meyers had two hits, including a home run. He drove in two runs. Millville scored four in the first inning and three in both the third and fourth.

