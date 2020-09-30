St. Augustine in-person classes to resume Thursday; football opener hangs in the balance

St. Augustine Prep is allowed to resume regular operations Thursday, and that includes its fall sports.
But the fate of the football opener is still in the air.
In a statement released on social media, the school said it was informed of two positive COVID-19 cases Saturday by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health and was required to suspend in-person instruction for 14 days until Oct. 12.
On Monday afternoon, the Division of Public Health told the school it had learned from the Burlington Health Department that one of the cases had a confirmed epi-link (close contact) outside of the school. Based on its review, it determined the school did not meet the criteria for a 14-day closure.
Because most of the fall sports were scheduled to begin next week, St. Augustine Athletic Director Mike Rizzo said those games have not been affected with this relatively short notice. Cross country, for example, is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
The football team, on the other hand, may not be able to play this weekend.
"The first call I made was to (Week 1 opponent) Vineland," Rizzo said. "We were offering to schedule on Friday or Monday. We have yet to reschedule."
Rizzo said he has even reached out to schools across the state also in need of an opponent to play this week. He is awaiting an official word from those athletic directors.
Football coach Pete Lancetta said he spoke with Vineland coach Dan Russo early Wednesday and holds some hope that the teams will be able to play.
"I reached out to Dan Russo, and and we had a good discussion," Lancetta said. "It initially went from, 'we won't play' to 'we'll consider it.'
"He said he would look into it and make some calls."
Lancetta added his team is ready and willing to play Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
"Regardless of wins or losses, I just want the kids to play," he said.
