Kai Ackerman scored in overtime to lead seventh-seeded St. Augustine Prep to a 2-1 victory over third-seeded Don Bosco Prep in the state Non-Public ice hockey semifinals Thursday.

Ryan Vaites, who assisted on the winning goal, scored in the second period to give the Hermits (13-6-3) a 1-0 lead. Don Bosco's Ty Oller scored with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Bobby Kennedy made 26 saves for St. Augustine. The Hermits defeated second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy in the quarterfinals. St. Augustine had lost to the Colts in the regular season and in the Gordon Cup quarterfinals.

The Hermits will play top-seeded Delbarton in the finals at 8 p.m. Monday at the Prudential Center.

Girls basketball

The Atlantic Christian School girls basketball team beat Westlake Christian (Illinois) 34-31 on Wednesday to advance in the National Christian Schools Athletic Association Tournament in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Reyna Lewis led the Cougars with 14 points and had eight rebounds.

Atlantic Christian was scheduled to play again Friday in Division 1 of the NCSAA Tournament.

Becca Kelley scored nine and had three rebounds for Atlantic Christian (27-6), and Paige Noble contributed seven points and two boards. Gianna Flynn scored three and led with 10 rebounds, and Evangelina Kim added one point and two boards.