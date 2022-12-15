 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY, GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

St. Augustine ice hockey remains undefeated with win over St. Peter's Prep: Roundup

Ryan Vaites scored two goals to lead the undefeated St. Augustine Prep ice hockey team to a 5-0 victory over St. Peter's Prep in a Gordon Conference National Division game Thursday. 

Nick Zane scored once and added an assist for the Hermits (4-0). Alex Smith and Dale Curtis each scored once. Cameron DeLeo, Luke King, Ty Simonet and Gavin Johns each had an assist. Nick Pizagno made 12 saves in the win.

Santo Petrocelli made 28 saves for St. Peter's Prep (0-3).

Girls basketball

Lower Cape May Reg. 42, Oakcrest 14: Alex Vogt scored 14 points for the Caper Tigers (1-0). Kaitlyn McGuigan, Janaya Elam, Hailey Elwell and Jazzy Serrano each scored six. Sarah Donahue and Olivia Lewis each had two points.

Nazeerah Allen-Mozelle scored 11 for the Falcons (0-1). Aminah Mullins scored two, and Andrea Ortiz had one.

Shore Reg. 59, Pinelands Reg. 16: Reese Fiore scored 21 for Shore (1-0), which led 29-6 after the first quarter. Rylee Drahos scored 20. The visiting Wildcats started the season 0-1. No further information was available. 

ONLINE: For more results, visit pressofac.com.

