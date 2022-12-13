 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Augustine ice hockey defeats Seton Hall Prep: Late Monday roundup

  • 0
hsliveicehockeyholder

Cameron DeLeo scored a goal and added an assist to lead St. Augustine Prep to a 4-2 victory over Seton Hall Prep in a Gordon Conference National Division hockey game Monday.

The Hermits improved to 2-0.

St. Augustine's Enzo Fanelli scored late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. Luke King and Alex Smith each scored in the second to extend the Hermits' lead. Cameron DeLeo scored late in the third to make it 4-1. Anthony Yeager finished with three assist for the Hermits. Ryan Vaites had two, Grayson Esposito one.

Matt Smith and Max Downs scored for Seton Hall Prep (0-2).

Central Reg. 4, Lacey Twp. 2: Max Agnello scored twice for Central (1-0). Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski each had one goal. Mason Gancy made 40 saves. Cole Sturman and Eric Connors scored for the Lions (0-1). Lucas Holland made 33 saves.

Boys swimming

Jackson Memorial 91, Lacey Twp. 71

200 Medley Relay: JM (Josh Shufran, Sebastian Bach, Alexey Tselichtchev, Robert Taylor) 1:58.60

200 Freestyle: Kieran McGovern LT 2:11.08

200 IM: Jack Hrabal LT 2:23.04

50 Freestyle: Tselichtchev JM 24.07

100 Butterfly: Tselichtchev JM 1:02.90

100 Freestyle: Casey Simonson LT 55.15

500 Freestyle: Shufran JM 5:39.35

200 Freestyle Relay: JM (Tselichtchev, Bach, Giedrius Makselis, Alex Ariel) 1:48.68

100 Backstroke: Justin Bradshaw LT 1:07.80

100 Breaststroke: Hrabal LT 1:16.27

400 Freestyle Relay: JM (Shufran, Kyle Fosgreen, Makselis, Sameer Hamedeh) 4:08.10

Records: Jackson 1-0; Lacey 0-1

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News