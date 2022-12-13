St. Augustine ice hockey defeats Seton Hall Prep: Late Monday roundup

Cameron DeLeo scored a goal and added an assist to lead St. Augustine Prep to a 4-2 victory over Seton Hall Prep in a Gordon Conference National Division hockey game Monday.
The Hermits improved to 2-0.
St. Augustine's Enzo Fanelli scored late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. Luke King and Alex Smith each scored in the second to extend the Hermits' lead. Cameron DeLeo scored late in the third to make it 4-1. Anthony Yeager finished with three assist for the Hermits. Ryan Vaites had two, Grayson Esposito one.
Matt Smith and Max Downs scored for Seton Hall Prep (0-2).
Central Reg. 4, Lacey Twp. 2: Max Agnello scored twice for Central (1-0). Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski each had one goal. Mason Gancy made 40 saves. Cole Sturman and Eric Connors scored for the Lions (0-1). Lucas Holland made 33 saves.
