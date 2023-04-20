The St. Augustine Prep baseball team pulled off another impressive win Thursday afternoon.

John Podgorski threw a complete game as the Hermits won their ninth straight, 4-2 over Kingsway Regional. Podgorski allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out five. St. Augustine (9-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Kingsway Regional (5-2) is No. 2.

The Hermits scored all four of their runs in the top of the fourth inning. Marco Levari finished 2 for 4 with an RBI. Ryan Williams and Logan Franks also knocked in runs. Jake Myers was 2 for 4. Gabe Gillespie hit a double.

The game began a busy stretch for the Hermits, the defending South Jersey Non-Public A champions. They will host Old Bridge (7-3) at noon Saturday and then play rival Gloucester Catholic (5-4) in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic showcase game at Mainland Regional at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Wildwood 7, Pleasantville 1: Winning pitcher Joey Mormile went the distance in the nonleague game. He gave up four hits, struck out 13 and walked one. Mormile also went 2 for 4 with a triple.

Ryan Troiano was 2 for 4 with a run for Wildwood (4-3), and Jake Craig went 1 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Logan Totten and Brian Cunniff each added a double. For the Greyhounds (2-6), Joshue Matos had a double and scored, and Anthony Vasquez was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

No. 4 Shawnee 20, Millville 6: The host Renegades (9-1), ranked fourth in the Elite 11, collected 18 hits and ended the game in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Chris Ahrens was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs for Shawnee, and Nick O'Brien and Josh Goulburn were also 3 for 3. Sergio Droz hit a solo homer for Millville (4-5), and CJ Staniec had a double and two RBIs.

Schalick 12, Bridgeton 0: The Cougars (5-5) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and ended the game in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Luke Pokrovsky and Jake Siedlecki each homered for Schalick. Dominic Kettterer went 2 for 2 for Bridgeton (1-8).

Ocean City 15, ACIT 5: Evan Taylor was 3 for 3 with a homer, a double, four runs and five RBIs for host Ocean City (5-5). Isaac Peterson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Noah Herrington and Jack Hoag each doubled. The Red Raiders won the game in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Kevin Reyes was 2 for 3 with two runs for ACIT (3-5).

Hammonton 4, Absegami 3: Hammonton trailed 3-1 but scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Gavin West was 1 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for the Blue Devils (5-5), and Landon Haines went 1 for 1 with an RBI. Kole Bagnell scored twice. For Absegami (7-2), Aiden Zeck doubled and Frank Gargione was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Lower Cape May Regional 19, Atlantic City 4: The visiting Caper Tigers won it in five innings on the 10-run rule. Evan Shoffler went 3 for 3 with four runs and three RBIs for Lower (4-2), Kyle Satt was 3 for 4 with four runs and an RBI, and Hunter Ray went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Kody Lewis and Aydan Heacock each added two hits. Atlantic City (0-9) had three hits.

Atlantic Christian 8, Calvary Christian 6: Johnny Cook pitched a complete-game victory for the Cougars.