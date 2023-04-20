The St. Augustine Prep baseball team pulled off another impressive win Thursday afternoon.

John Podgorski threw a complete game as the Hermits won their ninth straight with a 4-2 win over Kingsway Regional. Podgorski allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out five. St. Augustine (9-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Kingsway Regional (5-2) is ranked No. 2.

The Hermits scored all four of their runs in the top of the fourth inning. Marco Levari was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Ryan Williams and Logan Franks also knocked in runs. Jake Myers was 2 for 4. Gabe Gillespie hit a double.

The game began a busy stretch for the Hermits, who are the defending South Jersey Non-Public A champions. They will host Old Bridge (7-3) on Saturday at noon and then play rival Gloucester Catholic (5-4) in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic showcase game at Mainland Regional 2 p.m. Sunday.