St. Augustine grad Drue Nicholas wins Patterson Cup on playoff

Drue Nicholas made history Wednesday.

On Thursday, he made a comeback.

The 2020 St. Augustine Prep graduate bounced back down one stroke in a four-hole aggregate playoff to beat Maple Shade’s Michael Brown on the sudden-death hole Thursday in the 120th Joseph H. Patterson Memorial Cup at the par-70 St. Davids Golf Club in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

“I’m super excited,” Nicholas said by telephone Thursday evening. “I didn’t know what to expect this week. I have not been playing much golf this summer because I have an internship. I’m ecstatic.

“It was one of the most grittiest tournaments I’ve played in,” added Nicholas, who praised his opponents for also playing great golf. “The key word is gritty.”

Nicholas shot a 7-under-par 63 in the first-round Wednesday for a one-stroke lead over the 49-year-old Brown and 26-year-old Andy Butler, of Philadelphia, who each shot 6-under 64. Nicholas’ 7-under was the lowest first-round score in the tournament’s history, which moved to a two-round format in 2009.

The Patterson Cup plays under the Golf Association of Philadelphia, which is the oldest regional or state golf association in the United States. It serves as the principal ruling body of amateur golf in this region.

Nicholas, from Egg Harbor Township, is a rising junior at Drexel University. Sixty-five players made the cut (3-over) to Thursday’s final round.

Brown shot a 1-under through 18 on Thursday, bringing his two-day total to 7-under par. Nicholas was even Thursday, leading to a four-hole aggregate playoff.

Nicholas opened the second day with five straight pars before sandwiching a bogey on No. 7 with a pair of birdies on the sixth and eighth holes to go 1-under into the turn.

Brown had a pair of birdies and a pair of bogeys on the front nine, and then hit a birdie on No. 10 to position himself a shot behind Nicholas. Nicholas played consistent golf on the back nine, but his only mistake was a bogey on the par-4 No. 12 that tied him with Brown.

The first playoff hole was on No. 1, which both parred. Nicholas and Brown traded birdies on the fourth hole to remain tied. Brown took the one-stroke lead on No. 8 with a birdie on the par-5.

On No. 9, Nicholas put pressure on Brown by sinking a long par put. Brown, from the edge of the green, two-putted for bogey to retie the playoff and send play back to the first hole for a sudden death format.

Nicholas completed the comeback. Brown parred on No. 1, leaving Nicholas needing to hit his short birdie putt, which he did to win the title.

“I was definitely nervous,” Nicholas said about the five-hole playoff to win the title. “But I was playing good golf in the tournament, so I knew if I kept playing like I was then I would have a shot.”

Nicholas 20, is a member of the Galloway National Golf Club. He was a three-time Press Golfer of the Year in high school. Nicholas was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Associated Championship team after he tied for fourth at the CAA Tournament.

“I’m super happy about it,” Nicholas said about his first round performance in a release from the Golf Association of Philadelphia.

“I only have two tournaments this summer. Getting out early in my second one and playing well its great heading into the school year. With my internship (at the Haverford Trust Company working in equity research), I can only play and ask for so much. My (Drexel) coach (Ben Feld) and I came up with a compromise for the summer.”

On Wednesday, Nicholas made six birdies in a row, including on hole No. 11 (par 5, 542 yards) and hole No. 16 (par 5, 504 yards). Nicholas said he ever did that before.

“In school, if you make five birdies in a row they call it the Iron Lotus. Nobody’s even done it,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas’ 18 holes were bogey-free.

“After (hole No.) 17, I got it to 3 under. I birdied (hole No.) 18. … I was like, ‘Wow this is pretty good, let’s just hang on,’” Nicholas said. “It’s super common for everyone to go out hot and fizzle on the back nine. To go 3-under after going 4-under, I’m super pleased with that.”

Staff writer John Russo contributed to this report.