St. Augustine grad Austin Johnson reaches deal with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed four players Wednesday, including 2012 St. Augustine Prep graduate and defensive lineman Austin Johnson. The NFL's 2022 league year and free agency period began Wednesday.
The Tennessee Titans selected Johnson in the second round (43rd overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Johnson played four seasons with the Titans and spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants. He has appeared in 91 games, starting 30 of them.
Johnson has 172 tackles (84 solo, 12 for loss), 13 quarterback hits, seven sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Johnson has appeared in every game over the last five seasons. He is coming off a career season with the Giants, starting all 17 games and recording 72 tackles (31 solo, six for loss), seven QB hits, 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Johnson played football at NCAA Division I Penn State.
