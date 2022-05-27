St. Augustine golf coach Lenny Dolson gets 450th win: Late Thursday roundup

The St. Augustine Prep boys golf team beat visiting Mainland Regional 157-160 on Thursday at Buena Vista Country Club to clinch the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference championship and give coach Lenny Dolson a milestone victory.

The win was the 450th of Dolson’s career. He has coached the St. Augustine golf team for 26 years, and the team won or tied for its CAL conference title each year. The Prep has also made the state tournament and the Tournament of Champions each year. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

“It was a really tough match. Mainland is a very good team,” Dolson said of Thursday’s win. “It was Mainland’s first year back in the American (Conference), after being in the National. Mainland was in our conference when I first started coaching.

“My two seniors, Frankie (Wren) and Brendan (Meagher), stepped up. They both have been steady for me all season long. Ryan Small, a sophomore, shot a 39, which was great. Pat O’Hara, another sophomore, is coming off winning the Cape-Atlantic League Individual Championship last week with a 76.”

St. Augustine lost to Mainland 154-170 in their first match this season on April 18. But Mainland also lost a conference match to Hammonton, 160-166.

On Thursday, Wren led the Hermits with a 2-over-par 38, the low round of the match. St. Augustine, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 18-1. The Mustangs (16-2), No. 5 in the Elite 11, have two conference losses.

Also for St. Augustine, Meagher shot a 39, with two birdies. Small also scored a 39. O’Hara shot a 41.

For Mainland, Mateo Medina shot a 39. Phil Stefanowicz and Isabella Ruzzo each totaled 40, and Luke Tappeiner shot a 41.

Boys volleyball

South Jersey quarterfinals

No. 1 (1) Southern Reg. 2, (9) Manchester Twp. 0: The Rams won by set scores of 25-14, 25-11. Angelo Addiego led with 19 assists and four digs for the undefeated Rams (30-0), who are No. 1 in the Elite 11. Finn Olcott added 14 digs. Lucas Kean had seven kills, two blocks and two digs. Drew McNellis added seven kills. Nick Piserchia had five digs, Landon Davis had four.

Wojciech Szczech led with 16 assists for Manchester Township (19-5).

Southern will host fourth-seeded Williamstown on Wednesday.

Softball

Lower Cape May Reg. 18, Pleasantville 0: Jenna Ziemba drove in three for the Caper Tigers (4-13). She also struck out six in four no-hit innings. Eleanor Beane-Fox scored three runs. Isabella Arbelo Miranda went 2 for 2 with a run scored and RBI. Amanda Moran and Alex McGay each added two RBIs and two runs scored. Jayden Foltz and Delaney Brown each had two RBIs. Lower scored eight in the first inning and five in both the second and third.

Pleasantville fell to 0-13.

Baseball

Cedar Creek 5,Paulsboro 3: Sean O’Kane, the winning pitcher, struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings for the Pirates (16-12). He also went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs. John McColl and Anthony Letizia each drove in one. Nate Kennedy and Ryan Manning each scored twice. Mannin singled twice.

Rocco Pellegrini went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double for Paulsboro (13-9).

No. 6 Egg Harbor Twp. 7, Absegami 3: Justin Sweeney went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Eagles (20-6), who are No.6 in the Elite 11. He also had three strikeouts in two innings. Cameron Flukey struck out nine in five innings. Joey Velardi went 2 for 4 with a run and RBI. Tristin Trivers and Joshuah Mejia each drove in one.

Adrian Wiggins had two RBIs for the Braves (10-11). Frank Gargione went 2 for 3 with a run. Andrew Baldino and Krish Sheth each scored once.

Oakcrest 11, Cape May Tech 5: Tanner Oliva went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Cape May Tech (10-12). Andrew Steinhauer doubled and added two RBIs. Shelton Marsden drove in one and scored one. The Falcons (10-14) trailed 5-3 after two innings but scored three in the third to take the lead. Oakcrest then scored one in both the fourth and fifth and three in the seventh. No further information was available.

Boys tennis

S.J. Group II semifinals

No. 7 (2) Pinelands Reg. 4, (3) West Deptford 1

Singles: Brian Delbury P d. Nate Bassett 6-2, 7-5; Matt Connelly WD d.Ashish Gainder 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; James Cahill P d. Noah Calloway 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy P d. Nick Beecroft-Andrew Eagle 6-1, 6-0; Michael Staino-John Staino P d.Henry Poblete-Chase Struzynski 6-0, 6-1

Note: The Wildcats travel to top-seeded Haddonfield for the championship Tuesday.

Records: Pinelands 25-2; West Deptford 16-5

Other matches

Absegami 4, Oakcrest 1

Singles: Austin Snyder A d. Kyle Espina 6-0, 6-0; Colin Morrissey A d. Keagan Samuel 6-0, 6-1; Phu Bach A d. Thomas Pham 6-0, 6-3

Doubles: Dario Gosevski-Archit Parekh A d. Shrij Dave-Nish Kiritharan 6-3, 6-3; Angelo Cuerquis-Brian Tran O d. Khush Brahmbhatt-Shakti Rajput 6-3, 6-4

Records: Absegami 14-10; Oakcrest 8-10

Boys/coed golf

No. 6 St. Augustine Prep 157, No. 5 Mainland Regional 160

At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36)

M: Mateo Medina 39, Phil Stefanowicz 40, Isabella Ruzzo 40, Luke Tappeiner 41

SA: Frank Wren 38, Brendan Meagher 39, Ryan Small 39, Pat O’Hara 41

Birdies: Medina, Stefanowicz, Ruzzo M. Meagher (2), Wren SA

Records: Mainland 16-2; St. Augustine 18-1

Ocean City 171, Hammonton 173

At Pinelands Golf Club (par 36)

OC: Cameron Yoa 41, Alex Bayham 42, Sam Ritti 43, Race Meyers 45

H: Connor Eberly 40, Shane McSorley 41, Luca Gherardi 46, Nick Iuliucci 46

Records: Ocean City 13-4; Hammonton 10-8

