St. Augustine gets first win of season, Pete Lancetta tops former team

“A 1-1 (record) feels way better,” Selby said. “An 0-2 (record) would have been real bad. Now this builds our momentum and confidence. We knew Coach Pete always has our backs, so we knew we had to come through for him.”

St. Augustine, predicted to be one of the state’s top teams, was coming off a 22-21 season-opening loss at Millville last week. The Hermits made a few position changes after the Millville loss.

McLeer (5 of 12 for 92 yards) said he just tried to stay as steady as possible in his first start. St. Augustine’s first possession helped the junior relax. It ended with McLeer throwing a 36-yard TD pass to Nasir Hill to put St. Augustine up 7-0 with 9 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first quarter.

“We took a shot,” McLeer said. “Hill was one-on-one. We executed. That definitely calmed me down.”

Selby, a junior, moved from cornerback to safety for Friday’s game. No matter where he plays Selby always seems to be around the ball. His three interceptions sparked the Hermits on defense.