St. Augustine gets first varsity-eight win of season; other area crews also have big days at Lake Lenape Sprints

MAYS LANDING — The St. Augustine Prep boys varsity eight rowed to its first race of the high school crew season Saturday at the Lake Lenape Sprints III.

The Hermits' crew consisted of Angelo Vasti, Ryan Sullivan, Ryan Passetti, Austin Johnson, Zach Marks, Drew Hetzer, Oscar Catanese, Matteo Barberio and coxswain Jonathan Becker. The Prep crew won the three-boat race in 4 minutes, 49.50 seconds.

Egg Harbor Township, which had a strong team in 2021, was second (4:59.00). Atlantic City was third (5:28.40).

“I definitely got to give credit to my crewmates,” Vasti said. “We came on with a race plan, and we executed it. We settled in. We usually try to get a little lower (stroke rate), but we still settled in and did our sprint. It was a well-executed race for us.

“I’m very happy. It was our first win of the season. I'm very happy."

Holy Spirit’s Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Peyton Ballard, Allison Lee, Eve Amalfitano, Caroline Spina, Melissa Ledwood and coxswain Sara Lavigna won the girls junior-eight race in 5:35.20. The Braves won by open water. Cedar Creek was second (6:00.84), Atlantic City third (6:03.79).

The Spartans also won the freshman-eight race in 5:14.44. The crew consisted of coxswain Gia Rynkiewicz, stroke Gwen Amalfitano, Alexandra Solari, Ava Buccafurni, Anika Patel, Ella Bencze, Ally D'Arcangelo, Isabella Scheper and bow Juliana Gorka.

The nine Spartans jumped out to a huge lead.

“I feel great,” Cooke said. “We went out very confident. We came out and won by a lot. … We got the (heck) out and stayed the (heck) out. It was well worth it. I’m glad we won.”

“Just never take anyone lightly, and thanks to our coaches.”

Egg Harbor Township won the boys lightweight-four race, beating Atlantic City. The Eagles won in 5:37.70, and the Vikings finished in 5:54.03. The Eagles' crew consisted of Ryan Gordy, Richmond Rubi, Thomas Routt, Kuba Baliszewski and coxswain Yancy Lopez.

The start of the race was very windy, Lopez said. But the Eagles worked through the conditions because “we have to row through whatever is given to us,” Lopez said. Last week, the Eagles won their heat at Lenape Sprints II.

“It felt really good,” Lopez said of Saturday's victory. “It felt really clean. When we race, it feels really good to go out there and just put everything we worked for out on the water and leave it there. When we win, it feels like a big accomplishment because everything we worked for is shown.

“It’s a good feeling when we get the outcome we were looking for.”

Oakcrest’s Kira France, Hailey Ricketts, Jaylin Moore, Carina Costa and coxswain Tiffany Tran won the second heat of the girls varsity-four division (6:29.10). Vineland placed second (6:42.05). Mainland Regional was second in the first heat (6:00.24).

Ocean City's girls lightweight eight beat Villa Joseph Marie girls second eight in 6:09.46. The Red Raiders' boat included stroke Lilly Teofanova, Emma Kelly, Leah Japzon, Danielle Weidner, Julia Gray, Anna Stamm, Lily Beningo, bow Bridget Millar and coxswain Mia Pancoast.

"It was a good race," said France, a 15-year-old sophomore from Mays Landing. "We thought we had a good shot. I thought it was the best race we had all year. We were ahead the whole time."

Absegami won the girls junior four race in 6:34.09. Ocean City was second (6:44.29). Holy Spirit finished third (7:00.49). Absegami's included Stephanie Ruales, Isabella DiMauro, Abbie Reed, Kristina Wiggins and coxswain Aubrey Puglise.

The Braves have had some windy practices, so Saturday’s weather wasn’t a factor, Ruales said.

“It really is a different type of feeling,” said Ruales, noting the team rowed in the novice division last season. “We were very unlucky (last year), so this year it feels really nice to finally win and finally see improvement in our boat, especially our team.”

“Very thankful for our coaches and teammates,” Wiggins said.

Ocean City finished first in the boys junior eight in 5:03.32. St. Augustine was second, ACIT third. The Red Raiders' crew consisted of Joe Pepe, Colin Abbott, Thorne Swift, Wesley Dice, Ben Wilson, Drew Young, Jimmy Nilsen, Jake Tracy and coxswain Jake Thurlow

“I’m very proud of their efforts,” Ocean City coach Jim Swift said. “They have been working hard. They are on the honor roll. A good bunch of kids. They are excited about the season.”

Staff Writer Guy Gargan contributed to this report.

