St. Augustine falls in state baseball final to St. Joseph Montvale

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – St. Augustine Prep baseball coach Mike Bylone told the Hermits to watch St. Joseph Montvale celebrate its state Non-Public A championship win Wednesday night.

Starting pitcher Sean Hard struck out 12 as St. Joe beat the Hermits 4-1 at Bob Demeo Memorial Filed in Mercer County’s Veterans Park.

St. Augustine returns five position starters and plenty of talented young pitchers.

“I made them look at the celebration,” Bylone said, “and said, ‘That’s going to be us next year.’ We’re only losing three seniors in the starting lineup, and we got some good experience this year. I challenged them tonight. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be back here next year.”

St. Augustine was making its fifth straight appearance in a state final. The Hermits won the title in 2018 and 2011. Fans filled the bleachers at Bob DeMeo field to watch Wednesday’s contest.

St. Augustine (23-7) entered the game as an underdog. St. Joe (27-2) is considered the state’s top team.

The Hermits had early chances to score. They got runners to second base in the second and third innings. Both times Hard picked the runners off.