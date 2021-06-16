St. Augustine falls in state baseball final to St. Joseph Montvale

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – St. Augustine Prep baseball coach Mike Bylone told the Hermits to watch St. Joseph Montvale celebrate its state Non-Public A championship win Wednesday night.
Starting pitcher Sean Hard struck out 12 as St. Joe beat the Hermits 4-1 at Bob Demeo Memorial Filed in Mercer County’s Veterans Park.
St. Augustine returns five position starters and plenty of talented young pitchers.
“I made them look at the celebration,” Bylone said, “and said, ‘That’s going to be us next year.’ We’re only losing three seniors in the starting lineup, and we got some good experience this year. I challenged them tonight. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be back here next year.”
St. Augustine was making its fifth straight appearance in a state final. The Hermits won the title in 2018 and 2011. Fans filled the bleachers at Bob DeMeo field to watch Wednesday’s contest.
St. Augustine (23-7) entered the game as an underdog. St. Joe (27-2) is considered the state’s top team.
The Hermits had early chances to score. They got runners to second base in the second and third innings. Both times Hard picked the runners off.
“We talked about it in practice all week, we had to do the little things,” Bylone said. “Obviously, we were the underdogs. We had to do the little things, and we just didn’t do it. The finality of it stinks. But I’m really proud of this group. Nobody expected us to be here.”
St. Joe took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth on Ellis Garcia’s two-run home run over the left field fence.
Hard made sure that lead held up. The Boston College recruit gave up six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He left the game only because he had surpassed the high school limit of 110 pitches. Hard also had two doubles and scored a run.
“I thought we competed,” Bylone said. “We know who they are. They’re a tremendous hitting team. Give them credit. They are as advertised."
Jackson Vanesko knocked in St. Augustine’s only run with a two-out, sixth-inning single.
The Hermits also got an impressive relief performance from sophomore pitcher Marco Levari, who retired the first six hitters he faced.
The Hermits got the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh, but St. Joe reliever Jimmy Romano closed out the game with a strikeout.
“We’re going to use this as motivation,” Levari said. “We got here and we showed everybody what we can do. We just want to win.”
St. Augustine 000 001 0 – 1 7 1
St. Joseph Montvale 001 201 x – 4 6 0
2B. SA. Vanesko; SJ. Hard (2), Acosta
HE. SJ. Ellison
WP. Hard
LP. Vanesko
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
