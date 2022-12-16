St. Augustine/EHT matchup to highlight Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend

Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend will be the centerpiece of the first Saturday and Sunday of the high school basketball season.
The event will feature six games Saturday and five games Sunday at Ocean City High School.
The highlight of the weekend in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. between St. Augustine Prep (1-0) and Egg Harbor Township (1-0). St. Augustine is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. EHT is ranked No. 5. St. Augustine coach paul Rodio has 992 career wins.
The highlight of the girls schedule is 6 p.m. Saturday when defending South Jersey Group III and Cape-Atlantic league champion Mainland Regional (1-0) meets Atlantic City (1-0). Quanirah Montague, a 6-foot-5 Atlantic City senior, has committed to Mississippi State and is one of the nation’s top players.
What follows is this weekend’s schedule:
Saturday
Noon - Vineland girls (0-1) vs. Holy Spirit (1-0)
1:30 p.m. - Ocean City girls (0-1) vs. Egg Harbor Township (1-0)
3 p.m. - Wildwood Catholic girls (1-0) vs. Hammonton (0-1)
4:30 p.m. - Wildwood Catholic (0-1) vs. Millville (1-0)
6 p.m. - Mainland Regional girls (1-0) vs. Atlantic City (1-0)
7:30 p.m. - St. Augustine Prep (1-0) vs. EHT (1-0)
Sunday
Noon - Pleasantville (1-0) vs. Vineland (0-1)
1:30 p.m. - Absegami girls (1-0) vs. Wildwood (0-0)
3:30 p.m. - Atlantic City (0-1) vs. Shawnee (0-1)
5:15 p.m. - St. Joseph (0-1) vs. Lower Cape May (0-0)
7 p.m. - Ocean City (1-0) vs. Holy Spirit (0-1)
