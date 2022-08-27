 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Frank Vincent
St. Augustine doesn't have the answers for powerful St. Peter's
ST. PETER'S PREP 41, ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 7

St. Augustine doesn't have the answers for powerful St. Peter's

OCEAN CITY — The St. Augustine Prep football team showed flashes of excellence Saturday, but overall the Hermits were outdone by the bigger stars of St. Peter's Prep at Carey Stadium.

St. Peter's scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and withstood a brief St. Augustine comeback attempt to win 41-7 in a Battle at the Beach game at Carey Stadium.

Marauders quarterback Robert "Champ" Long lived up to his nickname as he threw four touchdown passes, including two to wide receiver Kenyon Massey. Explosive running back Jalen Cline ran for TDs of 5 and 60 yards.

The season-opening win put St. Peter's, of Jersey City, at 1-0. The Hermits fell to 0-1.

St. Augustine was 9-2 last year but many of its starters graduated, including 10 who are now at NCAA Division I programs. St. Augustine was drawn offsides three times by Long's count, and the Hermits also committed two false starts. St. Augustine moved the ball pretty well at times, especially with the air game. But some opportunities were missed.

"I'm proud of the team," St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said. "We'll get better. There were some positives today. We moved the ball pretty well. It's true that we graduated a lot of players, but the team has to get it together. Guys have to fill in and step up. I have to do a better job coaching and they have to receive it.

"We jumped offsides a lot, and you can't do that ever. We got turnovers but we didn't capitalize. They recovered an on-sides kick and capitalized (scoring on a 52-yard pass play two plays later). I've seen the films of them and I was hoping this wouldn't happen."

St. Augustine trailed 20-0 at halftime but the Hermits seemed to settle down in the second quarter and Tristan McLeer and Jack Gounaris intercepted passes and stopped St. Peter's momentum.

St. Peter's got the second-half kickoff, but the Hermits forced a three-and-out, and then struck back quickly. St. Augustine quarterback Ryan Gambill hit wide receiver Na'Cire Christmas with a 75-yard TD pass. Christmas was all alone on the left side and caught the ball around midfield. No one ever got near him as he raced to the goal line.

"My quarterback saw I was open and got me the ball, and the safety gave me some run," said Christmas, an 18-year-old senior from the Sicklerville section of Winslow Township. "We were coming back well but we let it slip out of our hands. I'm still proud of my boys, we work hard. I'm not too down. We have the whole rest of the season left. We just got to keep working."

Long, a University of Maryland recruit, looked poised and confident as he passed for a score to wide receiver Zion Fowler for 56 yards on St. Peter's first play from scrimmage. Fowler beat a defender and broke a tackle on his way to an easy score.

Isaiah Giles caught Long's next TD aerial when the Marauders got the ball back, this time for six yards to complete a four-play, 43-yard drive. St. Peter's scored its third touchdown as Long tossed to Massey over the middle for an 8-yard score. Kicker Nico Duarte, who made five of six PATs, missed the extra point, and it was 20-0 at the half.

The St. Augustine TD made it 20-7 after Antonio Freund's extra point, but the Marauders took the momentum back with a seven-play, 73-yard drive. Cline went 5 yards for the score, and the PAT put the Marauders up 27-7.

+1 
Na’Cire Christmas

Christmas
+1 
Pete Lancetta

Lancetta

 

Bio Box

St. Peter's Prep 14 6 21 0 - 41

St. Augustine Prep 0 0 7 0 - 7

FIRST QUARTER

SP: Fowler 56 pass from Long (Duarte kick)

SP: Giles 6 pass from Long (Duarte kick)

SECOND QUARTER

SP: Massey 8 pass from Long (kick failed)

THIRD QUARTER

SA: Christmas 75 pass from Gambill (Freund kick)

SP: Cline 5 run (Duarte kick)

SP: Massey 52 pass from Long (Duarte kick)

SP: Cline 60 run (Duarte kick)

Records: St. Peter's 1-0; St. Augustine 0-1.

