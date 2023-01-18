St. Augustine comes up short against Kingsway

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The St. Augustine Prep wrestling team lost just two meets last season to squads from New Jersey, including a tight contest with Kingsway Regional.

The two ranked teams in Press Elite 11 had a thrilling rematch Wednesday in front of a large crowd in the Hermits’ Spina gym. St. Augustine just came up short.

In the final bout, Brendan Callahan earned a 1-0 decision at 126 pounds to lead the Dragons to a 31-30 victory over the Hermits in a nonconference dual. The Dragons (5-6) are No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, the Hermits (8-6) are ranked third.

Last winter, Kingsway defeated St. Augustine 37-33.

Callahan earned an escape point in the second period Wednesday.

"That kid does a good job and is very hard to score on," St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said of Callahan.

After the match ended and the teams shook hands, Ward gathered his team and told them how proud he was for the way they battled Wednesday. There were three pins and three technical falls, so more than half the bouts went the entire six minutes.

"I thought my guys wrestled great (Wednesday)," Ward. "I was really proud of the way our guys wrestled. Kingsway always comes to wrestle against us. They really wrestled well. But I like the way our guys wrestled. Our guys wrestled great."

Trailing 28-26 with two bouts left, Kaden Naame earned a 14-6 major decision at 120 to give his team a 30-28 lead and an opportunity to win. The senior had three takedowns in the first period and two more in the second to beat Nathan Lubonski. Naame said the two train together, and Lubonski is "a good opponent and great kid."

"Our team did really well. We just needed to score a few more points," Naame said. "Like my match, I should've scored a little more points. We just need to wrestle a little harder, but we are right there with all these teams."

Last season, Naame was a first-team Press All Star and placed third in the state tournament. On Jan. 16, St. Augustine won two of three in a quad-meet with Pope John XXIII, Northern Burlington and Bergen Catholic. The Hermits lost to Bergen Catholic, but all three are top programs in the state.

"I thought we wrestled great against them, and I thought we were going to win this one, but this one was close," said Naame, noting one of the Hermits' next meets will be against No. 2 Delsea Regional.

The Dragons’ Nathan Taylor (132 pounds) and David DiPietro (138) opened with technical falls and gave their team a 10-0 lead.

The Hermits then won the next five bouts and took a 20-10 lead. Cooper Lange earned a 3-0 decision at 144. There was no score after two periods, but Lange had a takedown early in the third.

Richie Grungo had a 19-3 technical fall in 4 minutes, 6 seconds at 150. He led 14-3 after the first period after multiple takedowns and two three-point near falls. He capped the bout with another three-point near fall in the second and a reversal in the third. Brady Conlin (157) pinned his opponent in 2:22, which gave the Hermits their first lead of the meet at 14-10.

"Really good matches all the way through," Ward said. "I was really proud of my kids. … I thought they wrestled great, and I told them that."

Dennis Virelli won a 6-4 decision at 165. Virelli led 5-2 after the second, but Kingsway’s Benjamin Dryden had an escape in the third to cut the deficit to 5-4. But Virelli quickly earned an escape point and extended his team’s lead to 17-10. Jake Slotnick extended the lead to 20-10 with a 7-1 decision.

Kingsway responded when Luke Van Brill (190) Brill had a 7-4 decision and Christopher San Paolo (215) had a late pin. San Paolo led 9-2 and it appeared as though the bout would end in a decision when the senior turned Ryan Small and pinned him in 5:54.

I think we are going to look at this loss as something to step up from," Naame said. "I think all our next matches, like Paramus Catholic (on Friday), is going to be a tough match for us, but we are only going to get better every match. Just go Hermits!"