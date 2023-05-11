The St. Augustine Prep baseball team clinched the Cape-Atlantic League American Division and a berth in next week's CAL Tournament with a 12-2 win over Egg Harbor Township on Thursday.
JP Podgorski struck out six in 3 ⅓ innings to get the win and improve to 6-0 this season.
Gabe Gillespie went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Hermits. St. Augustine senior Marco Levari was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double. Dom D'Ottavio contributed a double and two RBIs for the Hermits.
Michael Baxter and Braeden Theis knocked in runs for EHT.
St. Augustine (15-5) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. EHT (10-8) is ranked No. 9.
Egg Harbor Township 100 10 - 2 4 2
St. Augustine 731 1x - 12 9 1
